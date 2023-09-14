Mitchell scored early in the second half to come away with the 2-1 conference win over the Yankton Gazelles in girls’ high school soccer on Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The Yankton defense was able to keep an aggressive Kernel offense at bay, as well make strong counter attacks throughout the contest.
Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring credited Mitchell’s offense team, but also spoke highly of his defense and their stops.
“Mitchell is a very talented team, with the top two forwards in the state. Mia Mullenmeister is an exceptional forward, and someone you have to pay attention to,” Schuring said. “I thought for the most part of the game, our defense did a good job containing their team. They were able to stay compact, work together, and get a number of blocks.”
Elaina Mohnen, a freshman goalie for the Gazelles, stepped up to the plate, making big defensive stops and plays to keep Yankton in the game.
Coach Schuring spoke highly of his keeper and her performance during the match.
“Elaina was a game time decision for us, and she was told right before the game she was going in and she stepped up between the pipes. She played exceptionally well back there and made some great saves,” he said. “She has confidence for a freshman keeper and was able to really help control the defense. I’m proud of the way she played today.”
Mitchell finally broke down the Gazelle defense getting the first goal of the game in the 16th minute of the game. Mullenmeister was able to find the goal from the top of the penalty box to make it a 1-0 score.
The Gazelles were able to get a break away opportunity, with Iyana Becker getting past the defense and sneaking the ball past the goalkeeper in the 32rd minute to tie the game 1-1.
“We have speed up top and we really try to utilize it. Iyana got out on a nice break away, and did a great job finishing the ball low and in the corner,” Schuring said. “We have really been working on keeping the ball low with our forwards, and she did what she was supposed to do when she had opportunity.”
Mitchell scored again in the 45th minute, with Mullenmeister getting her second goal of the game and giving the Kernels a 2-1 lead.
Mitchell’s record improves to 10-0-0. The Kernels will look to get their 11th win on Saturday when they host Pierre.
Yankton’s record is now 4-5-1, with their next game set for Tuesday in Pierre at 6 pm.
The Gazelles will use the next couple days to watch film, do some training and walk throughs, and rest before making the trip to face the Governors.
“Next week is busy and will be big for us because we have three games and we will have to focus on recovery training,” Schuring said. “So we are going to try to get in anything we need, skill and technique wise, before next week.”
The Gazelles were able to get a 1-0 win over Mitchell in the junior varsity game. Addison Broduer scored the lone goal of the game, while Mohnen had three saves.
