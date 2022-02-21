Yankton Miracle teams finished fifth in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Pee Wee 'A' Tournament and fourth in the SDAHA Pee Wee 'C' Tournament, each held this past weekend.
In the 'C' tournament in Yankton, the Miracle opened with a 4-3 victory over Oahe, then dropped close decisions to Aberdeen (3-1) and Brookings (3-2). Aberdeen won the title, 3-2 over Sioux Falls on Sunday.
In the 'A' tournament in Rapid City, Yankton dropped a 6-0 decision to Sioux Falls I on Friday, then bounced back with a 6-5 win over Huron and a 6-2 win over Aberdeen.
S.D. PEE WEE C TOURN.
Feb. 18-20 at Yankton
First Round, Feb. 18
Brookings 8, Michell 3
Sioux Falls 8, Sioux Center 0
Yankton 4, Oahe 3
Aberdeen 9, Watertown 3
Consolation, Feb. 19
Mitchell 6, Sioux Center 3
Watertown 4, Oahe 3
Semifinals, Feb. 19
Sioux Falls 5, Brookings 1
Aberdeen 3, Yankton 1
Final Round, Feb. 20
SEVENTH: Sioux Center 7, Oahe 6
FIFTH: Mitchell 4, Watertown 2
THIRD: Brookings 3, Yankton 2
CHAMPIONSHIP: Aberdeen 3, Sioux Falls 2
S.D. PEE WEE A TOURN.
Feb. 18-20 at Rapid City
NOTE: Times listed in Central
First Round, Feb. 18
Sioux Falls I 6, Yankton 0
Rushmore 6, Huron 3
Brookings 3, Aberdeen 2
Sioux Falls II 8, Brandon Valley 0
Consolation, Feb. 19
Yankton 6, Huron 5
Aberdeen 2, Brandon Valley 0
Semifinals, Feb. 19
Rushmore 2, Sioux Falls I 1
Sioux Falls II 3, Brookings 2
Final Round, Feb. 20
SEVENTH: Huron 12, Brandon Valley 0
FIFTH: Yankton 6, Aberdeen 2
THIRD: Sioux Falls I 3, Brookings 1
CHAMPIONSHIP: Sioux Falls II 4, Rushmore 0
