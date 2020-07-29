The Vermillion Grey Sox stayed alive in Class A district amateur baseball action with a 12-10, 10-inning victory over the Yankton Lakers on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The Grey Sox take on the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels for the district title, today (Thursday) at 6 p.m. in Yankton. If Vermillion wins, a winner-take-all final will follow.
Nate Robertson had three hits, including a triple, and four RBI to lead Vermillion. Cole Anderson had three hits, including a double, and four RBI. Riley Johnson also had three hits, including a double. Alex Mogensen doubled and singled. Braden Smutz also had two hits. Carter Kratz doubled and Trevis Webber added a hit in the victory.
Collin Zahrbock went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI to spark Yankton. Miles Carda posted three hits. Rex Ryken, Sam Mooney and Cole Sawatzke each had two hits. Brian Fuez and Michael Frick each had a hit in the effort.
Smutz picked up the win in relief. Johnson pitched a scoreless 10th for the save. Carda went the distance in the loss, striking out 14.
The Lakers end their first season with a 10-11 record.
VERMILLION 300 300 040 2 — 12 15 4
YANKTON 001 000 162 0 — 10 15 3
Alex Mogensen, Braden Smutz (8), Riley Johnson (10) and Nate Robertson; Miles Carda and Owen Feser
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.