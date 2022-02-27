MITCHELL — Avon earned a spot in the Class B SoDak 16 with a 42-28 victory over Platte-Geddes in the Region 6B Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Saturday in Mitchell.
McKenna Kocmich finished with 14 points and four assists for Avon (13-9), which outscored the Black Panthers 26-13 in the second half to pull away. Katie Gretschmann had 12 points. Tiffany Pelton posted seven rebounds and five steals. Courtney Sees added five assists in the victory.
Cadence Van Zee and Regan Hoffman each scored seven points for Platte-Geddes (12-10). Karly VanDerWerff had 10 rebounds, with Van Zee recording seven boards. Baleigh Nachtigal also had seven rebounds for the Black Panthers.
Avon will face DeSmet in the SoDak 16 on March 3. The site and time have not been announced.
AVON (13-9) 7 9 12 14 — 42
PLATTE-GEDDES (12-10) 10 5 8 5 — 28
