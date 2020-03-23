Two players from Crofton and one player from Hartington Cedar Catholic were named to the all-Mid-States Conference girls’ basketball team, announced Monday. Crofton finished third in Class C2, with Cedar Catholic placing fourth in Class D1.
Alexis Arens, a Mount Marty recruit, and Lacey Sprakel were honored from Crofton. Teammates Kaley Einrem and Alexis Folkers earned honorable mention selections.
Cedar Catholic’s Brynn Wortmann was named to the all-league team. Teammates Abbie Hochstein and Makenna Noecker earned honorable mention recognition.
ALL-CONF. TEAM: Riley Seifert, Battle Creek; Lauren Hedlund, Boone Central-Newman Grove; Alexis Arens, Crofton; Lacey Sprakel, Crofton; Sophia Hass, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (GACC); Brenna Rief, GACC; Brynn Wortmann, Hartington Cedar Catholic (HCC); Hanna Neesen, Norfolk Catholic; Alyssa Eichelberger, O’Neill; Kenzie Moeller, Pierce
HONORABLE MENTION: Makenna Taake, Battle Creek; Madaline Taake, Battle Creek; Paytyn Taake, Battle Creek; BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek; Kaley Einrem, Crofton; Alexis Folkers, Crofton; Brandi Doernemann, GACC; Abbie Hochstein, HCC; Makenna Noecker, HCC; Anna Kassmeier, Norfolk Catholic; Abby Miller, Norfokl Catholic; Hayden Wolf, Norfolk Catholic; Meg Schluns, O’Neill; Lauren Young, O’Neill; Zoe Brenden, Pierce; Morgan Moeller, Pierce; Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne; Frankie Klausen, Wayne
