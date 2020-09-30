The Yankton Gazelles take a 15-10 record and the fifth seed into the South Dakota Class A High School Softball Tournament, beginning Friday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
The Gazelles opened the season with a pair of losses to top-seeded Harrisburg and ended the season dropping four of five to teams seeded in the top three. In between, Yankton had a run of 10 victories in 11 games, with the Gazelles scoring double figures in eight of those victories.
“We got on a streak there where the girls just started hitting,” said Yankton head coach Bernie Goeden. “Hitting’s contagious, and when one starts hitting, everyone starts hitting.”
Yankton blistered opposing pitching this season, batting .350 as a team and averaging nearly seven and a half runs a game. The Gazelles have pounded out 24 home runs, with six different batters hitting home runs on the season.
“I didn’t think we’d have near the power we’ve shown this year,” Goeden said. “We knew we had a couple of girls that could hit the ball hard, but we had a couple of girls step up.”
Jenna Cox leads the Yankton barrage, batting .462 with 10 home runs, 39 RBI, 34 runs scored, five doubles, three triples and seven stolen bases. Elle Feser (.413, 5 HR, 23 RBI, 23 runs, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 3 SB) and Paige Gullikson (.394, 15 RBI, 2 doubles, 4 triples, 12 SB) have also pounded the ball. Addison Binde (4 HR, 16 RBI, 28 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 6 SB) and Annika Gordon (3 HR, 22 RBI, 20 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 3 SB) have matching .377 batting averages.
Also for the Gazelles, Lexi Madson (.338, 10 RBI, 21 runs, 2 doubles, 5 SB), Lainie Keller (.297, 7 RBI, 9 runs, 2 doubles), Grace Behrns (.261, 5 RBI, 9 runs) and Brooklyn Townsend (.250, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 9 runs) have also provided big hits. Tori Vellek (.214, 7 RBI) and Carley LaFrentz (.206, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 7 runs, 2 SB) have also contributed for Yankton.
LaFrentz, who split time in right field and was utilized in other roles for Yankton, will miss the tournament due to injury.
Behrns (8-4, 3.27 ERA, 57 K in 62 IP) and Madson (7-5, 3.73 ERA, 45 K in 60 IP) have handled the pitching duties for the Gazelles.
“They’ve thrown really well,” Goeden said. “They’ve kept us pretty much in every game. That’s all you can ask for from your pitchers, to give you a chance to win.”
The Gazelles will move up two JV players for state, Paige Hatch and Olivia Binde.
The Gazelles will face Watertown in the opening round, an 11 a.m. start on Friday. The winner of that game faces Brandon Valley in the 1 p.m. contest.
Yankton pounded out 36 runs on the way to sweeping three games against Watertown. The Gazelles are also 3-0 against Brandon Valley, including a 7-6 decision in the ESD Tournament that sent Yankton to the championship game.
“It’s a little scary to me, especially against Watertown,” Goeden said. “Watertown thought their season was over, and they got approval to play (Tuesday) night.”
Watertown’s approval came as their school is currently in online learning through the end of the week.
The potential second-round matchup against the Lynx is even more stressful. Two of Yankton’s three matchups with Brandon Valley were close, including the Lynx having the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position when the final out was recorded in their ESD Tournament matchup.
“Two of the games against Brandon Valley were close, and they’re still ranked ahead of us,” Goeden said. “If it gets to that game, the girls won’t look past them.”
Goeden is hoping to see two things — one he’s seen plenty of, one not as much — this weekend.
“I’m hoping we bring the bats, that we’re hitting like we can. If we relax and play like we can, we should be in good shape,” he said. “I’d like to see a little better defense. Our ‘D’ let us down at times this year. Against better teams, you can’t afford to give them extra outs.”
The double-elimination tournament runs through Saturday.
Class B
Dakota Valley and Vermillion will compete in the South Dakota Class B High School Softball Tournament, Saturday and Sunday at Sherman Park.
Dakota Valley faces Baltic and Vermillion faces Dell Rapids in the opening round on Saturday. The Dakota Valley/Baltic winner will face West Central in the second round. The Vermillion/Dell Rapids winner will face Sturgis.
The double-elimination tournament runs through Sunday.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.