MITCHELL — Mitchell easily beat out a pair of Class A opponents in a home gymnastics triangular on Monday.
Mitchell scored 146.95, beating out Wagner-Bon Homme (127.7) and Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon (111.15). The Kernels had the top three all-around scorers, Olivia Prunty (34.95), Kyanna Gropper (34.45) and Tabitha Sadler (34.45).
Kyra Gropper posted the top mark on vault (9.4). Mitchell’s Bentley Bates won both uneven parallel bars (9.15) and floor exercise (9.6). Mitchell’s Joslin Sommerville completed the sweep, winning on balance beam with a 9.55.
Alexys Rueb led Wagner-Bon Homme, placing fourth in the all-around with a 33.6. She also finished fourth on beam (8.75).
Kenna Konfrst led PEHMV, placing eighth in the all-around with a 28.95.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 146.95, Wagner-Bon Homme (W) 127.7, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon (P) 111.15
ALL-AROUND: 1, Olivia Prunty M 34.95; t2, Kyanna Gropper M, Tabitha Sadler M 34.45; 5, Alexys Rueb W 33.6; 5, Chelsey Mohr M 33.15; OTHER AREA — 6, Alcista Dion W 32.6; 7, Jenna Duffek W 31.2; 8, Kenna Konfrst P 28.95; 9, Skye Kotalik W 28.85; 10, Aubrie Biteler P 27.4; 11, Maelie Culbert P 26.5; 12, Briley Steffensen W 25.65; 13, Jennifer Barnett W 24.9; 14, Raelee Lanphear W 24.1
BARS: 1, Bentley Bates M 9.15; 2, Kyra Gropper M 8.95; 3, Joslin Sommerville M 8.85; 4, Kyanna Gropper M 8.75; 5, Tabitha Sadler M 8.35; AREA — 8, Alexys Rueb W 7.45; 10, Skye Kotalik W 6.85; 11, Alcista Dion W 6.5; 12, Kenna Konfrst P 6.3; 13, Jenna Duffek W 5.35; 14, Aubrie Biteler P 4.95; 15, Ali Moke P 4.1; 16, Jennifer Barnett W 4.05; 17, Briley Steffensen W 3.8; 18, Maelie Culbert P 3.0; 19, Raelee Lanphear W 1.7
BEAM: 1, Joslin Sommerville M 9.55; 2, Bentley Bates M 9.5; 3, Masy Mock M 8.8; 4, Alexys Rueb W 8.75; 5, Olivia Prunty M 8.5; OTHER AREA — 7, Jenna Duffek W 8.25; 8, Alcista Dion W 8.15; 9, London Sudbeck P 7.85; t11, Mia Dion W, Maelie Culbert P 7.45; t15, Skye Kotalik W, Briley Steffensen W 7.1; 17, Raelee Lanphear W 6.75; 18, Aida Mikkonen P 6.25; 19, Kenna Konfrst P 6.0; 20, Aubrie Biteler P 5.9; 21, Jennifer Barnett W 5.55
FLOOR: 1, Bentley Bates M 9.6; 2, Kyra Gropper M 9.45; 3, Masy Mock M 9.35; 4, Chelsey Mohr M 9.2; t5, Olivia Prunty M, Tabitha Sadler M 9.15; AREA — 8, Alcista Dion W 9.0; 10, Jenna Duffek W 8.75; 11, Alexys Rueb W 8.7; 12, Kenna Konfrst P 8.3; 13, Aida Mikkonen P 8.05; 14, Maelie Culbert P 7.95; t15, Raelee Lanphear W, Aubrie Biteler P 7.8; 17, Jennifer Barnett W 7.55; 18, Briley Steffensen W 7.2; 19, Skye Kotalik W 7.05; 20, Mia Dion W 6.6
VAULT: 1, Kyra Gropper M 9.4; 2, Joslin Sommerville M 9.35; 3, Kyanna Gropper M 9.3; 4, Olivia Prunty M 9.25; 5, Tabitha Sadler M 9.15; AREA — 7, Alcista Dion W 8.95; 8, Jenna Duffek W 8.85; 10, Aubrie Biteler P 8.75; 11, Alexys Rueb W 8.7; 12, Kenna Konfrst P 8.35; 13, Faith Podzimek W 8.2; 14, Maelie Culbert P 8.1; 16, Aida Mikkonen P 7.95; 17, Skye Kotalik WBH, Raelee Lanphear W 7.85; 19, Jennifer Barnett W 7.75; 20, Briley Steffensen W 7.55; 21, Ali Moke P 6.45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.