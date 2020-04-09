KYNT Radio in Yankton will air a “YHS Classic Game of the Week” each Friday, beginning today (Friday). Each re-broadcast will begin at 6 p.m., and will be edited to 90 minutes or less.
This week’s game will feature the Jan. 7, 2020, boys’ basketball matchup between the Bucks and Sioux City, Iowa, East.
