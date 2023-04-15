EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has bee updated to correct the site for the Yankton-Mitchell baseball games. The games will be played in Yankton.
We apologize for the error.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has bee updated to correct the site for the Yankton-Mitchell baseball games. The games will be played in Yankton.
We apologize for the error.
Saturday’s rainy weather led to several schedule changes involving area programs.
— The second day of the Jamestown Invitational golf tournament, being held at Tatonka Golf Course near Niobrara, Nebraska, was cancelled.
— The Avon softball tournament, scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled.
— The Jesse James Relays track and field meet, scheduled for Saturday in Garretson, was cancelled.
— The second day of the Sioux City Relays track and field meet, scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled.
— The College of Saint Mary at Mount Marty softball doubleheader, originally scheduled for Saturday and pushed back to Sunday, will now be played on Monday in Yankton. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
The Lancers will still have their youth softball recognition in conjunction with the game, with free hot dog, chips and drinks for youth softball players.
— The club high school baseball doubleheader, featuring Mitchell at Yankton, scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Monday, April 17. Start time is now 5:30 p.m.
The freshmen games between those programs that was scheduled for Monday has been cancelled.
— The Plainview Invitational boys’ golf tournament, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed to Wednesday, April 19. Start time remains 8:30 a.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.