Six member of the Yankton football team were named to the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference team, announced on Tuesday.
Offensively, lineman Bodie Rutledge and receiver Cameron Zahrbock were honored.
Defensively, lineman Zavier Leonard, linebacker Mason Ruzicka and defensive backs Trevor Fitzgerald and Cody Oswald were honored.
Yankton finished with a 9-2 record, 3-1 in the ESD.
FINAL ESD STANDINGS
CLASS 11AAA: Brandon Valley (6-1) 3-0; Harrisburg (5-3) 3-1; Watertown (2-5) 2-1; Aberdeen Central (3-4) 3-2; R.C. Central (1-6) 1-4; R.C. Stevens (0-7) 0-5
CLASS 11AA: Brookings (9-0) 4-0; Yankton (8-1) 3-1; Pierre (6-2) 2-2; Huron (4-5) 1-3; Mitchell (3-5) 0-4
OFFENSE
LINE: Andrew Bunkers, Brandon Valley; Reece Burckhard, Aberdeen Central; Tristan Cardona, Huron; Davis Engen, Brookings; Gunnar Gehring, Pierre; Ben Goldy, R.C. Stevens; Ethan Headlee, Harrisburg; Jaxen Mullet, Brandon Valley; Bodie Rutledge, Yankton; Ben Ziebarth, Mitchell
RUNNING BACK: Regan Bollweg, Pierre; Josh Buri, Brookings; Tate Johnson, Brandon Valley; Tyson Lien, Huron; Parker Phillips, Mitchell; Maguire Raske, Pierre
WIDE RECEIVER: Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley; Ethyn Rollinger, Harrisburg; Micah Swallow, R.C. Central; Cameron Zahrbock, Yankton
QUARTERBACK: Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre; Jacob Knuth, Harrisburg; Cade McNeil, Huron
DEFENSE
LINE: Jayce Beastrom, Pierre; Tyler Dean, Watertown; Elliott DeVries, Huron; Zavier Leonard, Yankton; Brock Longville, Brookings; Jevon McNabb, R.C. Stevens; Rawley Moore, Aberdeen Central; Parker Reed, Brandon Valley; Preston Taylor, Pierre; Parker Theobald, Brookings
LINEBACKER: Ben Althoff, Watertown; Collin Brueggeman, Pierre; Wes Koenig, Brookings; Cade Larson, Harrisburg; Mason Ruzicka, Yankton; Damion Schunke, Brandon Valley; Derick Siemonsma, Huron; Joseph Van Overschelde, Mitchell
BACK: Lincoln Boetel, Harrisburg; Cord Ellis, Pierre; Trevor Fitzgerald, Yankton; Gavin Fixsen, Brookings; Carter Hott, Huron; Ryan Janes, Huron; Jackson Krogman, Brookings; Hunter Lemer, Aberdeen Central; Cody Oswald, Yankton; Kale Stevenson, Watertown
SPECIAL TEAMS
Dylan Stader, Punter, R.C. Stevens; Bryce Soli, K/P, Harrisburg; Payton Theodospoulos, Kicker, Brookings
