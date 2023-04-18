TUNICA, Miss. -South Dakota wrapped up the Tunica National Intercollegiate in a tie for 10th place after shooting a 296 in the last round – its best round of the tournament. The Coyotes compiled rounds of 297-305-296 for an 898 total score. Max Schmidtke had the best placement for South Dakota with a tie for 27th individually.
Schmidtke ended the event with a one-over par 73 in round three. He scored three birdies on the day and added to his team-lead of 10 during the week. Schmidtke compiled a three-round score of 221 after rounds of 75-73-73.
Nick LaMotte recorded a nine-over par 81 on Tuesday. He scored a birdie on the par-five third hole and the par-three 11th hole, bringing his total to five this week. LaMotte was also one of three players to card multiple eagles during the tournament. He finished in a tie for 41st place after a three-round score of 227 (69-77-81).
Hunter Rebrovich posted the best score for South Dakota in the final round with a career-low four-under par 68. Rebrovich sank five birdies on the round and closed out the final nine holes by going four-under par. He tied with Schmidtke for the team-lead of 10 birdies at the tournament. Rebrovich’s 54-hole score of 228 (80-80-68) earned him a tie for 44th place.
Ben Hicks concluded the Tunica National Intercollegiate with a three-over par 75. He recorded three birdies on the day all coming on the back nine and had eight total in the two days. A 229 (76-78-75) three-round total placed Hicks in a tie for 48th place.
Logan Hamak shot an eight-over par 80 in the final day. His one birdie on the afternoon came on the par-four fifth hole and brought his total to seven at the tournament. Hamak’s three-round score of 234 (77-77-80) placed him in 62nd place.
Ian Johnston completed the tournament with a six-over par 78. He sank two birdies on the day on the par-three eighth hole and the par-five 14th hole. Johnston compiled four birdies during the event and was one of 17 players to card an eagle as well. He finished in a tie for 68th place with a 239 (75-86-78) overall score.
The Coyotes will chase a conference crown in two weeks at the Summit League Championships. The three-day event begins on Sunday, April 30 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
