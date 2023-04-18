TUNICA, Miss. -South Dakota wrapped up the Tunica National Intercollegiate in a tie for 10th place after shooting a 296 in the last round – its best round of the tournament. The Coyotes compiled rounds of 297-305-296 for an 898 total score. Max Schmidtke had the best placement for South Dakota with a tie for 27th individually. 

Schmidtke ended the event with a one-over par 73 in round three. He scored three birdies on the day and added to his team-lead of 10 during the week. Schmidtke compiled a three-round score of 221 after rounds of 75-73-73.  

