SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior outfielder Gabby Moser has been named the season’s first TicketMaster Summit League Peak Performer of the Week. It is the first such honor for Moser, who hails from Central City, Nebraska.
Moser went 7-for-7 with a home run, two doubles, two walks and 10 RBIs in wins against Drake and defending Missouri Valley champion UNI Sunday. She recorded her first collegiate four-hit game and drove in seven runs against Drake, the most by a Coyote since 2013. She scored twice in both games.
