HASTINGS, Neb. — The Mount Marty softball team earned its first doubleheader sweep in Great Plains Athletic Conference play this season, taking two at Hastings on Saturday.
In the opener, MMU scored four runs in the fifth inning and held on for a 5-4 victory.
Janeah Castro had two hits for MMU. Sami Noble posted a double and two RBI. Lilinoe Nihi had a hit and two RBI. Bailey Kortan and Ella Ray each had a hit in the victory.
Katyn Kappler had two hits, including a home run, for Hastings. Sydney Schelkoff also had two hits. Elana Gerhard homered for the Broncos.
Makayla Graunke pitched 5 1/2 innings, striking out five, for the save. Hannah Keith got the final five outs, striking out two, for the save. Kyleigh Boever took the loss, striking out six in her five innings of work.
In the nightcap, McKenzie Gray and Madison Kovar combined on a one-hit shutout as the Lancers downed Hastings 4-0.
Autumn Porter had a three-run homer, and Noble doubled and singled for MMU. Nihi also had two hits. Castro doubled. Kortan, Ray, Elisabeth McGill and Abigail Page each had a hit in the victory.
Gerhard had the lone Hastings hit.
Gray struck out four in six innings of work for the win. Kovar pitched a scoreless seventh. Sophia Haverkamp took the loss.
Mount Marty, 10-13 overall and 3-5 in the GPAC, hosts Jamestown on Tuesday. Start time for the twinbill is 3 p.m.
