When asked to describe the Yankton Bucks’ 60-50 win over Rapid City Central on Friday night in three words, Bucks’ head coach Chris Haynes only needed two: “Good win.”
The second-ranked Bucks had their hands full with the scrappy Cobblers. It wasn’t a game of momentum swings as much as it was each team stealing or giving the momentum away.
“It was a grind it out type of game,” Haynes noted. “We knew they were talented and it would be hard fought.” Rapid City had their three top scorers from last year’s state tournament squad, and that trio has been scoring around 53 points per game this season.
Yankton jumped to a 7-2 lead as the game opened. Jaden Kral scored 12 of the Bucks’ 18 first quarter points. YHS showed a hot hand, hitting 8 of 11 field goals. But the pesky Cobblers, despite shooting a chilly 3 of 8 in the early minutes, hung around. Rapid closed the gap to 18-15 at the end of first frame.
Rapid opened the second stanza still shooting poorly, 1 of 11 from the field, but the Bucks couldn’t capitalize as they had four turnovers in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Despite the miscues, Yankton forged a 26-17 lead before the visitors scored nine unanswered points to tie things at 26-26 with 2:08 left in the half.
The Bucks edged ahead for a 31-29 halftime lead as Matthew Mors laced a triple with 1.3 seconds left in the half.
The third period was a back-and-forth affair early on. Rapid snagged its lone lead of the game, 33-31 in the first 30 seconds, but the Bucks went on a 10-2 run to open the gap to 41-35 with 2:09 to play. But the Cobblers, who had shot 1 of 11 from the field in the middle of the stanza, tallied the final points of the frame and cut the YHS lead to 41-39 as the quarter closed.
Yankton slipped ahead 49-41 to open the fourth frame, the final four points coming off a Matthew Mors 3-pointer and free throw. When Kral and Rapid’s Julian Swallow collided, opening a cut on Swallow’s head, the game was stopped briefly while officials cleaned the court. That break cooled the Bucks’ head of steam and the Cobblers rained in a pair of layins, both off Yankton turnovers, to cut the lead to 49-45 with 3:35 to play.
But YHS refused to let the Cobblers hold the momentum, and reeled off a 9-2 run, thanks in part to three layins that came off a pair of steals and a pretty pass from Mors to Trevor Fitzgerald. Trailing 58-47 with 59 seconds to play, Rapid began fouling. Rugby Ryken nailed the win with a pair of charities, two of his 15 points, with 30 seconds to go.
“It took us some time to adjust to their zone (defense),” remarked Haynes. “We did better in the second half; we attacked it much better.”
“We made some mistakes late in the game, “Haynes added. The Bucks committed a pair of turnovers when Rapid started pressing in the final minute.
“We can’t turn the ball over like we did tonight,” Haynes stated, “and we’ve got to make our free throws.”
Yankton was led by Kral with 21 points, followed by Mors at 20, and Ryken with 15. Fitzgerald added 4. The Cobblers were led by Swallow with 20, Micah Swallow with 14 and Kohl Meisman with 14.
The Bucks, 16-3, will face Douglas today (Saturday). Haynes said of the 8-11 West River squad, “They are a talented team with four guys scoring in double figures.”
Yankton won the junior varsity game, 57-48. The Bucks were paced by Colton Potts with 14 and Dylan Prouty at 10.
In the sophomore game, Yankton claimed the win, 53-45. Leading the YHS scorers were Drew Ryken with 24 and Isaiah Schellhaas at 18.
In the freshman A game, Yankton won 63-45. Scoring leaders for YHS were Austin Gobel 21, Lance Dannenbring 14, and Tucker Gilmore 13.
In the frosh B contest, Rapid City won 55-49. YHS’ top scorers were Dannenbring 12, Gobel 11, and Tyson Prouty 11.
R.C. CENTRAL (11-8)
Julian Swallow 8-14 1-2 20, Micah Swallow 6-17 2-2 14, Rio Nutter 0-1 0-0 0, Ayden Prudich 0-1 0-0 0, Kohl Meisman 5-13 1-1 12, Ryker Henne 0-3 0-0 0, Josh Krauter 2-3 0-0 4. TOTALS: 21-54 4-5 50.
YANKTON (16-3)
Dylan Prouty 0-3 0-0 0, Rugby Ryken 5-13 3-5 15, Aidan Feser 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Fitzgerald 2-6 0-0 4, Jaden Kral 9-11 0-0 21, Matthew Mors 7-15 3-5 20. TOTALS: 23-49 6-10 60.
R.C. CENTRAL 15 14 10 11 — 50
YANKTON 18 13 10 19 — 60
Three-Pointers: Y 8-26 (Kral 3-4, Mors 3-7, Ryken 2-8, Prouty 0-3, Fitzgerald 0-4), C 4-20 (J. Swallow 3-5, Meisman 1-7, M. Swallow 0-4, Nutter 0-2, Prudich 0-1, Henne 0-1). Assists: Y 16 (Ryken 5), C 6 (J. Swallow 3). Blocked Shots: Y 1 (Mors), C 0. Rebounds: Y 26 (Ryken 7), C 21 (M. Swallow 6). Steals: C 7 (M. Swallow 4), Y 5 (Fitzgerald 2, Mors 2). Personal Fouls: C 11, Y 9. Fouled Out: None.
