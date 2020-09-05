OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Mount Marty University volleyball team opened its season with a pair of victories Saturday at the Wendy’s Invitational being hosted by William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Mount Marty swept Avila (Missouri) 25-16, 25-23, 26-24 and later defeated Waldorf (Iowa) 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19
On Sunday, the Lancers will play Cottey (Missouri) at 10 a.m. and William Penn at 12:30 p.m.
MOUNT MARTY 3, AVILA 0: Elizabeth Watchorn’s 11 kills helped Mount Marty open its season with a 25-16, 25-23, 26-24 sweep over Avila on Saturday morning.
Gabby Ruth added nine kills for Mount Marty, while Amber Miller keyed the offense with 31 set assists and Molly Brinkman led the defense with 18 digs.
MOUNT MARTY 3, WALDORF 1: In the second match Saturday, Mount Marty got 15 kills and 14 digs from Elizabeth Watchorn, and 13 kills from Gabby Ruth. Watchorn hit .387 on 31 swings.
Amber Miller recorded 39 set assists and 10 digs, and Mikaela Ahrendt added eight kills, and Alex Ruth had seven kills and nine digs. Molly Brinkman led the defense with 15 digs.
