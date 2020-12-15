WYNOT, Neb. — Garrett Lange led Wynot to a 56-39 victory over Homer Tuesday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Lange tallied 17 points and nine rebounds for Wynot (3-2).
Kaleb Kinzie led Homer (0-4) with 15 points.
Wynot travels to Wausa to face Wausa Friday. Homer travels to face Lawton-Bronson, Iowa Thursday.
Dakota Valley 66, Beresford 35
NORTH SIOUX CITY —Paul and Isaac Bruns led Dakota Valley to a 66-35 victory over Beresford Tuesday night in North Sioux City.
Paul Bruns tallied 29 points and 15 rebounds for Dakota Valley (2-0). Isaac Bruns added 17 points and eight rebounds.
Tate VanOtterloo led Beresford (0-2) with nine points.
Dakota Valley travels to Canton Friday night. Beresford hosts Flandreau Thursday.
BERESFORD (0-2) 12 15 2 6 —35
DAKOTA VALLEY (2-0) 16 16 12 22 —66
TDA 65, Parkston 45
ARMOUR — Carson Koehn’s 23 points, four rebounds and five assists helped Tripp-Delmont-Armour cruise past Parkston 65-45 in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night in Armour.
Colby Brown added 13 points and seven rebounds for TDA (2-0), while Jeff Schnabel scored 11 points, and Logan VanPelt tallied nine points, six rebounds and three steals.
Parkston got 13 points from Cole Prunty, 10 points from Ethan Poore and seven points from Kaleb Weber.
Parkston will host Chamberlain on Friday and TDA will play Freeman Academy-Marion next Tuesday in Freeman.
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (2-0) 17 19 12 17 — 65
PARKSTON 7 14 12 12 — 45
Gayville-Volin 50, Wausa 16
GAYVILLE — Kyle Hirsch scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Gayville-Volin throttled Wausa 50-16 in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night in Gayville.
Andrew Gustad added 15 points for Gayville-Volin (1-1), which led 24-7 after the first quarter and held Wausa to three points after halftime.
In the loss for Wausa (1-4), Jaxon Claussen had six points and three steals, and Jon Nissen scored six points.
Gayville-Volin will play Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday in Lake Andes and Wausa will host Wynot on Friday.
WAUSA (1-4) 7 6 0 3 — 16
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-1) 24 9 13 4 — 50
Hanson 84, McCook Central-Montrose 51
SALEM — Four Beavers scored in double figures to lead Hanson to a 84-51 victory over McCook Central-Montrose Tuesday night in Salem.
Noah Price led Hanson (2-0) with 21 points. Luke Haiar pitched in 17 points and Riley Ferry 16. Ethan Cheeseman added 10 points.
Gavin Gordon tallied 16 points for McCook Central-Montrose (0-2). Boston Katzer contributed 14 points and Cody Miles 11.
Hanson hosts Menno Friday. McCook Central-Montrose travels to face Howard Friday.
HANSON (2-0) 19 25 23 17 —84
MCM (0-2) 17 16 10 8 —51
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Mitchell Christian 26
DELL RAPIDS — Three players finished in double figures to lead Dell Rapids St. Mary to a 67-26 win over Mitchell Christian Tuesday night.
Sam Palmer tallied 16 points to lead the Cardinals (2-0). Connor Libis added 14 points and Max Herber 12.
Nathanael Anderberg led Mitchell Christian (1-2) with seven points.
Dell Rapids St. Mary travels to De Smet to faces De Smet Dec. 21.
Mitchell 57, Lincoln 45
MITCHELL — Caden Hinker’s double-double led Mitchell to a 57-45 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln Tuesday night in Mitchell.
Hinker tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Kernels (2-0). Zane Alm added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Surafel Berhanie led Sioux Falls Lincoln (0-2) with 13 points. Caleb Hiatt pitched in nine points.
Mitchell’s next game is at home against Rapid City Central Friday. Sioux Falls Lincoln hosts Sioux Falls O’Gorman Friday.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN (0-2) 7 12 9 17 —45
MITCHELL (2-0) 16 7 17 17 —57
Harrisburg 67, Brookings 32
HARRISBURG — Two players finished in double figures to lead Harrisburg to a 67-32 victory over Brookings Tuesday night in Harrisburg.
Blaze Lubbers led the Tigers (2-0) with 17 points. Brayden Phipps added 12 points.
Nick Shefers led Brookings (0-3) with 11 points.
Harrisburg heads north to face Watertown Friday night. Brookings hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt Friday night.
