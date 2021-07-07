Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

A shower or two possible this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.