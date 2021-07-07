Yankton Juniors dropped two games in a doubleheader, including being no-hit in the second game, against Sioux Falls West Wednesday evening at Riverside Field at Bob Tershinski Stadium.
Yankton dropped the first game 12-3 and the second 6-1.
Isaac Adam, Tommy Heibeiger and Jaxon DeHaan tallied three hits each for Sioux Falls West in game one. Adam drove in three runs and Heibeiger and DeHaan two runs each. Brayden Byrum tallied two hits. Keegan Johnston and Kyler Mirtiello added one hit each.
Cooper Grotenbuis tallied one hit and one RBI for Yankton in the opener. Jacob Larson and Josh Sheldon added one hit each. Paul McGlone drove one run in.
Jacob Mongar pitched the complete game for Sioux Falls West, striking out six in the win. Sheldon pitched four innings in the loss for Yankton. Keagan Holmstrom pitched three innings of relief.
Hunter Robinson tallied three hits in game two to lead Sioux Falls West. DeHaan added two hits and two RBI. Mongar, Logan Riddle, Connor Davis, Tyler Kindall and Anders Schaffer tallied one hit each. Schaffer drove in two more runs.
Yankton was no-hit in the second game. McGlone walked in the first innings and Garret Nelson was able to drive him in to record an RBI.
Byrum pitched the no-hitter for Sioux Falls West, giving up the earned run in the first inning and striking out three. Jackson Conway pitched 6 1/3 innings in the loss. McGlone recorded two outs, both via strikeout, in relief.
Tabor 13-4, Sioux Falls 18U 5-3
TYNDALL — Tabro Legion swept Sioux Falls 18U in a doubleheader Wednesday night in Tabor.
Tabor took game one 13-5 and game two 4-3.
In game one, Riley Rothschadl tallied three hits and three RBI for Tabor. Nolan Carda, Preston Nedved and Nolan Dvorak added two hits each. Carda and Nedved drove in three runs. Kaleb Kubal, Dustin Honomichl and Carter Uecker added hits.
Cael Swanson picked up two hits and three RBI for Sioux Falls. Jordyn Kinzer added two hits. Jack Nesje, Kolin Schroeder and Alex Brosnahan tallied one hit each.
Rothschadl struck out seven over four innings in the win for Tabor. Trent Herrboldt pitched three innings in relief. Mitch Peters took the loss for Sioux Falls. Bronson Moet and Brooks Stein pitched in relief.
In game two, Carda and Dawson Bietz tallied two hits and one RBI for Tabor each. Dvorak and Honomichl added one hit and one RBI each. Trent Herrboldt grabbed a hit as well.
Mithc peters drove two in on one hit for Sioux Falls. Bronson Moet added one hit and one RBI. Grant Behrend and Zach Tanghe tallied one hit each.
Carda pitched five innings to pick up the win for Tabor, striking out eight batters. Bietz and Dvorak pitched one inning of relief each. Jordyn Kinzer took the loss for Sioux Falls, with Behrand pitching two innings of relief.
Vermillion 6, Alexandria 0
VERMILLION — A five RBI day for Jack Kratz led Vermillion to a 6-0 win over Alexandria Wednesday night at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Kratz recorded three hits, including a double and a home run, and drove in five runs for Vermillion. Kratz was a triple shy of the cycle. Ben Burbach added two hits. Willis Robertson, Jake Jensen, Clayton Sorensen and Reece Proefrock tallied one hit each.
Chase Arend, Kade Waldera and Hayden Bahmuller recorded hits for Alexandria.
Jensen pitched the complete game shutout for Vermillion, striking out 10 and giving up three hits. Jayden Kayser took the loss for Alexandria, pitching 4 1/3 innings. Hunter Robinson pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief.
