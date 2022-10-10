SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty placed 10th in the men’s division of the Defender Classic cross country meet, held Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Host Dordt won the men’s title with 27 points, beating out Grand View (60) and Concordia (126). Doane (132) and Wayne State (141) rounded out the top five.
Individually, Dordt’s Joe Anderson (24:19.59) and Eric Steiger (24:22.95) finished 1-2 in the 8,000-meter event. Augustana’s Ryan Hartman (24:23.35) was third, followed by Grand View’s Sam Mickelson (24:29.74) and Tony Rodriguez (24:34.34).
Mount Marty finished with 299 points, led by Brian Santiago (26:30.13) in 43rd and Tague Tvedt (27:18.09) in 74th. Caden Ideker (27:49.11) was 97th, Cristobal Gonzalez (28:14.77) was 108th and Liam Vidas (28:33.74) was 114th for the Lancers.
Dordt also won the women’s title, 49 to 80 over Concordia. Northwestern (88), Augustana (120) and Grand View (161) rounded out the first five.
Grand View’s Morgan Lawson won the 5,000-meter event in 18:02.66, edging out Dordt’s Jessica Kampman (18:06.12). Northwestern’s Katlyn Wiese (18:13.86), Dordt’s Kristine Honomichl (18:16.23) and Augustana’s Ella Bakken (18:21.35) rounded out the top five.
Competing for the Lancers, Kiah Trainor (20:39.63) was 66th and Bree Eisenhauer (23:19.72) was 132nd.
Mount Marty finishes the regular season with its home meet on Oct. 22 at Fox Run Golf Course. Start time is set for 10:30 a.m.
