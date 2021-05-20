MENNO — The Viborg-Hurley boys, led by Angel Johnson, and the Menno Girls won the team titles at the South Dakota Region 5B track and field meet in Menno Thursday.
Johnson won the 100-meters, 200-meters and long jump. He also ran on the 4x100-relay team that brought home gold.
“I felt pretty good today,” Angel Johnson said. “Today, I was just hoping to get back to where I need to be, getting ready for state. I got two PR’s today so I’m happy with that.”
Angel Johnson set personal bests in the long jump (22-6 ½) and the 200-meters (22.29). He ran a 10.95 100-meters and the 4x100 relay team of Angel Johnson, George Johnson, Eli Boomgarden and Carter Gust recorded a time of 44.67.
“I was able to get 22-3 last year, and now to get out to 22-6 coming back from injury and everything, I’m happy with that,” Angel Johnson said. “As far as the 200, I’ve been trying to get down to these low 22’s, just keeping my form in my races, getting out of the blocks good and getting back to what I know I can do.”
The Viborg-Hurley boys tallied 154 points to win the boys team title. Freeman Academy-Marion placed second with 104 points and Menno third with 80 points. Menno won the girls team title with 132 points. Centerville placed second with 123 points and Irene-Wakonda third with 107 points.
“There is a few things we were trying to experiment with, and we’ve been banged up with a few injuries,” Viborg-Hurley coach Bill Hansen said. “Our sprinters came through and we’re still experimenting, although we will have to see what happens next week.”
The only other event win for the Cougar boys came in the 4x200 relay, where Chase Mason, Boomgarden, George Johnson and Gust ran a 1:33.13. Mason finished runner-up to Angel Johnson in both the 100-meter (11.15) and 200-meter (22.77) dashes.
Another boys’ athlete who won three events Thursday was Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad. Gustad won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles on the track, and won the pole vault in the field events. He ran a 16 second 110 hurdles and a 42.39 second 300 hurdles while vaulting 12-6.
The distance runners led Freeman Academy-Marion to second in the team standings. Titus Roesler won the 1,600-meters (4:40.4) and the 3,200-meters (10:17.84) while anchoring the winning 4x800 relay (8:34.84).
Payton Arbach won the 800-meters (2:13.59) with Malachi Myers finishing in second (2:14). Myers joined Roesler, Quincy Blue and Thalen Schroeder on the 4x800 team.
Canistota’s William Ortman won the high jump at 5-8. He won via tiebreaker with four other jumpers. Canistota also picked up a win in the medley relay. The team of Tyce Ortman, William Ortman, Noah Kleinsasser and Josiah Schroeder ran a winning time of 3:48.34.
Freeman earned an event win in the 400-meter dash, with Collin Helma running a 50.56 to win the event. Irene-Wakonda’s 4x400 team of Dashel Spurrell, Ben Nelson, Ethan Haich and Dieken Bahm won the event in a time of 3:36.6.
In the triple jump, Menno’s Tyler Massey jumped a 39-0 ½ to win and Darien Rabe took the shot put at 49-11 ½. Jordan Gall of Scotland won the discus at 143-6, and placed second in the shot put at 43-7 ¼.
In the girls events, Jesse Munkvold swept the hurdles events for Menno, winning the 100 hurdles in 16.49 and the 300 hurdles in 49.75. Morgan Edelman won two events as well, taking the 800-meters (2:28.51) and the pole vault at 9-0. The final event win for Menno came in the discus, where Raygen Diede threw 120-1 to win.
“Those three (Munkvold, Edelman and Diede) have carried us all year in field events and their separate events,” Mennno coach Ryan Liebl said. “I think they each had a couple firsts and that helps a lot.”
Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick had a strong day, winning three events. Patrick won the 100-meters (13.32), 200-meters (27.38) and the long jump (15-5).
For Irene-Wakonda, Emma Marshall won two individual events, and the team picked up three relay victories. Marshall won the 400-meters (1:02.45) and the high jump (5-0). Marshall was joined by Katie Knodel, Torie DuBois and Zoey Anderson on the winning 4x200 relay (1:54.12).
The 4x800 team of Brenna Lyngstad, Knodel, McKenna Mohr and Nora O’Malley (10:28.88) picked up a win for Irene-Wakonda. DuBois, Anderson, Mohr and Lyngstad ran on the sprint medley and won in a time of 4:34.06.
Jada Koerner won two events for Freeman Academy-Marion. Koerner won the 1,600-meters (5:29.76) and the 3,200-meters (12:33.37). Koerner also ran the opening leg of the 4x400 relay (4:21.98) that won for Freeman Academy-Marion. Koerner was followed by Zenovia Butler, Estelle Waltner and Sonora Myers.
Scotland’s 4x100 team (Claire Janish, Kennedy Bietz, Martina DeBoer and Olivia Binde) won in a time of 54.19. Freeman’s Rijjy Peterson won the triple jump at 32-11 and Gayville-Volin’s Kayla Osdel won the shot put at 37-11 ¼ and placed second in the discus (113-3).
The Class B State Meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 28-29, in Rapid City. Viborg-Hurley’s boys are looking to claim their second straight title in Class B.
“This year, the biggest challenge is knowing that you can do it,” Angel Johnson said. “You know you have the pieces, but it all needs to come together, kind of like a puzzle. We have to put all the pieces together, get points where we need to and take care of what we have to. You know you can do it, but you have to go out and do it.”
