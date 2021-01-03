MITCHELL — Brian LaRoche Jr. scored 23 points to help Lower Brule beat Freeman Academy-Marion 81-63 at the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Trevin McBride had 17 points and Keshaume Thigh added 13 points for Lower Brule (4-0).
In the loss for FA-M (3-1), Quincy Blue scored 22 points and pulled down four rebounds, while Connor Epp had 15 points and six assists, and Payton Arbach tallied 11 points and five rebounds.
Freeman Academy-Marion will visit Oldham-Ramona-Rutland on Tuesday.
FREEMAN ACAD.-MAR. (3-1) 15 11 20 17 — 63
LOWER BRULE (4-0) 11 27 22 21 — 81
Other Games
Parker 48, Beresford 42
PARKER — Carter Robertson scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Parker clipped Beresford 48-42 in boys’ baksetball action Saturday in Parker.
Cole Jurgens added nine points, while Davin Fuller contributed eight points and nine rebounds for Parker (5-1).
Beresford (0-5) got 12 points and five rebounds from Ashton Tjaden, and 11 points and five rebounds from Tate Vanotterloo.
Parker hosts Bon Homme on Tuesday and Beresford begins the Big East Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Bloomfield 35, EPPJ 31
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Gabe Lauck’s 11 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks helped Bloomfield edge Elgin Public-Pope John 35-31 in boys’ basketball action Saturday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Layne Warrior also scored 11 points for Bloomfield (5-5).
Bloomfield begins action in the Hartington-Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
ELGIN PUBLIC-PJ (5-6) 11 8 5 7 — 31
BLOOMFIELD (5-5) 13 5 6 11 — 35
Centerville 54, Colome 42
CENTERVILLE — Cole Edberg scored 14 points and Will Kroger added a double-double as Centerville beat Colome 54-42 in boys’ basketball action Saturday in Centerville.
Edberg also had four assists, while Kroger had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Logan Bobzin added 11 points, and Jack Walters tallied nine points, six rebounds and seven steals.
In the loss for Colome (1-3), Nathaniel Hansen had 13 points and six rebounds, while Rhet Bertram had eight points and nine rebounds.
Centerville, now 2-5, hosts Mitchell Christian on Tuesday.
COLOME (1-3) 5 18 12 7 — 42
CENTERVILLE (2-5) 18 8 16 12 — 54
Gregory 72, AC-DC 49
GREGORY — Daniel Mitchell broke school records with 10 made three-pointers and 49 points to guide Gregory past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 72-49 on Saturday in Gregory.
Coy Determan added 17 points for Gregory (4-2).
In the loss for AC-DC (1-4), Xavier Hare scored 22 points and Nolan Black Cloud added 14 points.
ACDC will visit Burke on Thursday.
ANDES CEN.-DAK. CHR. (1-4) 15 6 13 15 — 49
GREGORY (4-2) 24 20 19 7 — 72
