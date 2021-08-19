SIOUX FALLS — Tickets for the 2021 induction banquet for the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame are now on sale. The banquet is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Convention Center in Sioux Falls. A social hour and media interviews start at 4:30 p.m. with the dinner at 6 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 7 p.m.
To purchase your advance tickets, call Dakota Sports in Sioux Falls at 800-888-2193. There is an additional charge for buying tickets at the door.
The inductees being honored this year are Bruce Conley, Laverne Diede, Doug Eggers, Randy Fletcher, Kevin Leighton, Ronald Mitchell, Darwin Robinson, Ken Ruml, Heather (Sieler) Goehner, and Steve Withorne. Those 10 were scheduled to be honored last year. This year they will be joined by John Houska, Wally Johnson, Jim Miner, Gary Reed, and Duane Whalen.
With the 15 additions, the hall will have enshrined 321 women and men from every sport and corner of the state. The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1968 by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association. It is now managed by a group of volunteers from across that state.
For questions about the banquet, or sponsorship of the Hall of Fame, contact Scott Fiedler at 605-940-5564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.