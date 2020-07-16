In time, patience tends to be rewarded.
That’s exactly what happened Wednesday with the Summit League, when word came down that the NCAA Division I Council officially granted the University of St. Thomas — a private, Catholic university in the Twin Cities — permission to jump directly from Division III athletics to Division I.
It was exactly the decision commissioner Tom Douple had been waiting for.
His conference, after all, had extended an invitation to St. Thomas last October, but both parties had been waiting for the waiver from the NCAA.
“The hardest thing in athletics that you can have and find is patience, and everyone had patience and finally got this done,” Douple said in a Zoom session Thursday morning.
“It’s a bold move; an aggressive move, and it will require everyone working together to reach the summit.”
St. Thomas will join the Summit League next July prior to the 2021-22 school year and will become the conference’s 10th member — alongside the likes of South Dakota and South Dakota State.
The Tommies, as they’re called, will participate in each of the Summit League’s 19 sponsored sports, and will also join the Pioneer Football League and Women’s Collegiate Hockey Association.
“This is the right thing at the right time for St. Thomas,” president Julie Sullivan said Thursday. “It’s consistent with our history and consistent with our future.”
Following its five-year transition, St. Thomas would become eligible for postseason competition in the fall of 2026 — meaning the Tommies would join the Summit League basketball tournaments in 2027.
Douple said the conference office hopes to finalize the five-year schedules within the next two weeks. Those sports that have 10 members, such as basketball and volleyball, would have travel partners, Douple added.
Football, on the other hand, will be a completely different situation for St. Thomas.
In May 2019, St. Thomas was kicked out of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) because of what that conference sited as competitive parity. That left the Tommies to search for a new home after 2021, and in the end that became the Pioneer Football League for its dominant football program — St. Thomas has won six conference titles and reached the Division III national title game twice since Glenn Caruso became head coach in 2008.
It was nine months ago that Patty Viverito, the Pioneer Football League commissioner, said she first heard about St. Thomas’ situation.
The ensuing process was one she jokingly referred to Thursday as a birth: It was filled with speculation, discomfort and pain.
“Just like a birth, once it happens, you forget all of it, and it’s nothing but joyous,” Viverito said.
St. Thomas will join the FCS non-scholarship Pioneer League in 2021 and will become that conference’s 11th member, when Presbyterian also joins the party next year.
Viverito said she had a conversation with someone in the Pioneer League and that person jokingly said, ‘We can’t take St. Thomas, they’re going to be too good.’
St. Thomas will play eight conference games in the Pioneer League and will then have to find three (or four, depending on the year) non-conference games, athletic director Phil Esten said Thursday.
Would the Tommies be open to games against any of the Dakotas schools?
“We’ll be open to playing some of those Missouri Valley Football Conference schools,” Esten said. “I do look forward to filling our schedule with a few of those nice regional games.”
Many of the Missouri Valley members routinely play games against Pioneer opponents: South Dakota State played Drake last fall, and South Dakota visited Drake in 2017. South Dakota State is set to host Butler (Indiana) in the 2020 opener on Sept. 5 — the Jacks will also host Butler in 2022.
In terms of possible meetings with St. Thomas, South Dakota, for example, does not have an opening until 2023.
Esten was also asked Thursday about the possibility of ever becoming a scholarship football program, and he said the Pioneer League is “the right fit for us.”
As far as the Summit League is concerned, the addition of St. Thomas will bring the conference membership to 10, an even number that eases scheduling headaches. It also means that seven members will be within driving distance of each other.
“That’s very important to us,” Douple said. “It was a real key for us to be able to do that.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.