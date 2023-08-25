SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty dropped a pair of 3-2 matches in a volleyball event on Friday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Valley City State handed Mount Marty its first setback of the season, rallying to a 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 15-9 victory over the Lancers.
Five different Valley City State players had double-digit kills, led by 15 for Emma Lucas. Bailey Nelson posted 12 kills, with Danielle Hagler, Morgan Freije and Mardi Schutchings each posting 11. Sadie Hansen had 54 assists and 15 digs, and Delani Clarke added 26 digs in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Julie Weber had 16 kills and Mia Furst posted 10 kills to lead the way. Jaycee Fischer finished with nine kills. Alli Whitmire had 44 assists and 13 digs. Katelyn Chytka posted 27 digs, Ivy Mines had 14 digs and Alyssa Keiser added 10 digs in the effort.
Later in the day, Mount Mercy outlasted the Lancers 25-16, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9.
Mackenzie Murphy led Mount Mercy with 17 kills and 17 digs. Katie Kopriva had 13 kills and 15 digs. Hailey Hested added 42 assists and 20 digs in the victory.
Julia Weber had 16 kills to lead Mount Marty. Furst posted 13 kills. Whitmire had 37 assists and 25 digs. Mines had 17 digs, Katelyn Chytka posted 16 digs, Zoie Bertsch had 14 digs and Keiser added 10 digs for the Lancers.
Mount Marty (4-2) continues its weekend in Madison today (Saturday), facing North Star members Mayville State and host Dakota State.
