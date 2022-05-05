Veteran head coach Andy Bernatow called 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball “the best it’s been top-to-bottom,”
But Bernatow’s Mount Marty University Lancers (35-14, 19-9 GPAC) found a way to consistently win or split each of seven conference weekends, giving the Lancers the third seed in the GPAC Baseball Tournament beginning today (Friday).
“I feel like we’ve been pretty balanced,” Bernatow said. “On top of that, we’ve done well in tight situations, in close games. To do those things, you have to have leadership.”
The Lancers’ 35 regular season wins broke a school record. The team’s 381 strikeouts so far broke another, bolstered by a solid four-man starting rotation. Senior Tyler Priest (7-1, 4.16 ERA), juniors Myles Brown (6-2, 2.48 ERA) and Jett Hasegawa (4-2, 4.50 ERA) and sophomore Clayton Chipchase (6-3, 2.37 ERA) combined to start 43 of the team’s 49 games, collecting 23 wins and 221 strikeouts.
“The pitching staff has performed at a high level, a consistent level, especially the starting pitching,” Bernatow said. “And we’ve got some older guys on the back end that have been through the battles.”
Senior Dylan Nicholson (2-2, 1 save, 3.41 ERA), juniors Chris Rofe (3-2, 7 saves, 3.34 ERA) and Zane Polen (2-1, 6.23 ERA) and sophomore Heston Williams (1-0, 1.46 ERA) have handled the majority of the relief innings. Sophomore Jared Miller (1-0, 4.41 ERA) has three of the six starts not taken by the regular rotation.
“This is the best staff I’ve ever been a part of,” said Priest, whose 17-3 career record ranks him among the Lancer leaders in win percentage. “It’s the way we attack each and every day, the way we push each other to get better.”
The same can be said for a Lancer offense that averages 2.5 runs per game more than their opponents. Three players who have seen regular time are batting .350 or better on the season: catcher Billy Hancock (.358, 14 HR, 36 RBI), the reigning GPAC Player of the Year; Connor Capps (.352, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 9 SB) and Mason Townsend (.350, 4 HR, 43 RBI).
Jet Weber (.318, 1 HR, 20 RBI, 12 SB), Ethan Wishon (.306, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and Tyler Linch (.300, 10 RBI) are each batting .300 or better. David Richardson (.292, 8 HR, 25 RBI, 14 SB), Josh Roemen (.282, 4 HR, 11 2B, 29 RBI, 11 SB) and Zane Salley (.277, 3 HR, 10 2B, 25 RBI, 11 SB) have provided both power and speed.
Caid Koletzky (.234, 4 HR, 21 RBI) has provided pop, with nearly half his hits going for extra bases. Lake Terveer (9 SB, 13 runs) and Noah Moon (14 SB, 27 runs) have been instrumental in the running game.
“We are old at a lot of positions. We also have a quality younger class, freshmen and sophomores, that have come in and been productive,” said Weber, a senior shortstop. “All this, and we have fun doing it.”
The Lancers are in the Concordia bracket of the tournament and will face sixth-seeded Briar Cliff (27-19) in the opening round, a 3 p.m. start in Seward, Nebraska. Host Concordia (31-14-1) plays Northwestern (20-25) in the other first-round game today.
“We’re right where we want to be,” Hancock said. “It’s going to be a dogfight every game, but I think we’re really confident with where we are at.”
Weber agreed.
“The biggest thing we need to do is play for us and not fear anyone,” he said. “We need to go into every game knowing we can win. We need to get the lead early and not step off the gas.”
With a successful veteran team on the field for the Lancers, Bernatow doesn’t feel the need to add any pressure.
“We need to just go play,” he said. “They know what the goal is. We have the ability to compete our tails off and give ourselves a chance to win.”
In the Doane bracket, top-seeded Doane (35-10) faces Midland (25-20) in the opening round, with fourth-seeded Morningside (31-15) against Jamestown (26-22) in the other first-round contest.
Play in each bracket will continue Saturday, with the bracket finals set for Monday. The two bracket winners will meet at the higher seed for a winner-take-all championship game on Tuesday.
As the regular season champion, Doane has earned one of the GPAC’s two automatic berths into the NAIA Opening Round, which begins May 16. The other automatic berth goes to the tournament champion, but will go to Concordia if Doane wins the tournament.
