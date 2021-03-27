VERMILLION —The Missouri Valley Football Conference has cancelled the NDSU-University of South Dakota football game (Saturday, March 27) at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing in NDSU's Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The game will not be rescheduled, as USD already has a game scheduled for the “open” week. When the current MVFC schedule was set, it left the weekend of April 17 open as a slot for potential rescheduled games. That slot was immediately filled in USD’s schedule, as the Coyotes’ season opener with Western Illinois was postponed for similar reasons.
This marks the second time this week a MVFC game was altered due to a positive COVID test. The North Dakota at Youngstown State game, also scheduled for today, was postponed to April 17 due to a positive test within UND’s Tier 1 personnel.
Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.
USD is next scheduled to take the field on Friday, April 2, hosting Northern Iowa. Start time for the contest is scheduled for 6 p.m.
NDSU is scheduled to host South Dakota State on Saturday, April 3.
