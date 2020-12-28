Five games into the 2020-21 season, the Yankton Gazelles “hit the reset button” again. Not out of choice, but out of necessity.
Yankton head coach Trey Krier hopes that the lessons learned from a 69-27 loss to a high-powered Sioux Falls Washington squad, Monday at the YHS Gym, will help in that building process.
“I am proud of our kids. They had a tough task in front of them,” Krier said. “Part of the process is making sure we learn from the mistakes we made. I think we did a really good job of that today.”
Washington, which improved to 3-0, was led by Louisville dual-sport recruit Sydni Schetnan, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda — a highly-touted recruit whose suitors include Oregon, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Louisville and Duke —finished with 14 points. Sophomore guard Alexus Motley added 11 points and five steals off the bench.
Jordynn Salvatori scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds for Yankton. Kate Beeman, Paige Gullikson and Claire Tereshinski each scored four points for the Gazelles.
Yankton — which started the season having to replace six quality seniors from last season — had to “hit the reset button” after an injury sidelined leading scorer Ellie Karolevitz during the Gazelles’ Dec. 22 matchup against top-ranked O’Gorman. Due to the state-mandated break since, the team had just Monday’s shoot-around before the matchup with the second-ranked Warriors.
“We have to keep that important progress. As much as we want to be focusing on wins right now, we need to keep the focus on improving,” Krier said. “We hit the reset button yesterday. But the kids are resilient.”
Washington spent the game working on a different issue, trying to find the best way to utilize their long and athletic lineup. To that end, head coach Jamie Parish has the Warriors taking a different defensive approach.
“What we’re doing is brand new for us,” said Parish, a Yankton grad. “We’re trying to steer the ball and speed up the game. Hopefully we force teams into bad passes, bad decisions.”
Three straight Mwenentanda baskets in the lane, followed by three straight fast break baskets helped Washington quickly build a 12-2 lead. The Warriors added a 13-0 run in the second quarter, then a 25-1 run in the second half — after the Warriors pulled their full-court press — to pull away.
The Gazelles, now 1-5, will make their first-ever trip to Iowa on Monday, Jan. 4, to face Sioux City East. The Raiders are currently undefeated at 4-0.
For the week in between, the Gazelles will be continuing to find their identity.
“This is a week that we definitely need,” Krier said. “We need to get in the gym and talk things through, work things through.”
And, for the Gazelles, that process isn’t just to get through this season.
“The good part is, because we’re a young team, we’re not trying to figure this out for 16 games,” Krier said. “We’re trying to figure it out for the next two years.”
Washington is off until a Jan. 7 home matchup against Watertown.
Yankton won the sub-varsity game 52-34. For the Gazelles, Lina Bauer led the way with 14 points and five rebounds. Bailey LaCroix added 10 points.
WASHINGTON (3-0)
Eden Hullinger 1-7 0-0 2, Brielle Biteler 2-3 0-0 5, Jaden Warner 2-8 0-0 4, Ndjakalenga Mwenentenda 7-14 0-0 14, Sydni Schetnan 6-15 3-4 15, Brooklyn Harpe 3-6 0-0 6, Hannah Harpe 2-5 1-4 3, Taylor Thompson 2-5 2-5 7, Alexus Motley 5-9 1-1 11, Bianca Meeks 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsey Severson 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-74 7-14 69.
YANKTON (1-5)
Jillian Eidsness 1-4 0-0 3, Kate Beeman 1-2 2-2 4, Jordyn Salvatori 2-10 2-2 6, Molly Savey 0-5 0-0 0, Paige Gullikson 2-3 0-0 4, Claire Tereshinski 1-3 1-2 4, Britta Pietila 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey LaCroix 1-3 0-0 2, Macy Drotzmann 1-2 0-0 2, Lina Bauer 0-0 0-0 0, Elle Feser 0-1 0-2 0. TOTALS: 10-35 5-8 27.
WASHINGTON 16 18 17 18 — 69
YANKTON6 7 7 7 — 27
Three-Pointers: W 2-14 (Biteler 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Hullinger 0-1, Mwenentanda 0-2, Warner 0-3, Severson 0-2, B. Harpe 0-2), Y 2-10 (Eidsness 1-3, Tereshinski 1-3, Savey 0-2, LaCroix 0-1, Feser 0-1). Rebounds: W 42 (Schetnan 7), Y 28 (Salvatori 7). Personal Fouls: Y 8, W 8. Fouled Out: None. Assists: W 18 (Hullinger 5), Y 5 (Beeman 2). Turnovers: Y 21, W 5. Blocked Shots: W 4 (Schetnan 2), Y 0. Steals: W 19 (Motley 5), Y 0.
