WICHITA, Kan. — The South Dakota men’s golf team wrapped up the final day of action in Wichita, Kansas, at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational. The team shot a 295 in the final round, bringing their three-day total to 880 and a seventh-place finish. The Coyotes had three finish in the top-10 in Max Schmidtke, Hunter Rebrovich, and Nick LaMotte to highlight the week for USD. 

Schmidtke recorded the best placement for South Dakota with a tie for sixth place. He ended the two-day event with his best round of the week after scoring a one-under par 70 in the third round. Schmidtke sank four birdies on the day including back-to-back birdies on holes 17 and 18 to close out a three-under par back nine. He racked up eight birdies this week after adding four to his total on Tuesday. Schmidtke compiled a three-round total of 215 (73-72-70) at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.