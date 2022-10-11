WICHITA, Kan. — The South Dakota men’s golf team wrapped up the final day of action in Wichita, Kansas, at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational. The team shot a 295 in the final round, bringing their three-day total to 880 and a seventh-place finish. The Coyotes had three finish in the top-10 in Max Schmidtke, Hunter Rebrovich, and Nick LaMotte to highlight the week for USD.
Schmidtke recorded the best placement for South Dakota with a tie for sixth place. He ended the two-day event with his best round of the week after scoring a one-under par 70 in the third round. Schmidtke sank four birdies on the day including back-to-back birdies on holes 17 and 18 to close out a three-under par back nine. He racked up eight birdies this week after adding four to his total on Tuesday. Schmidtke compiled a three-round total of 215 (73-72-70) at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational.
Rebrovich placed in a tie for 10th place after a final round of 72 on Tuesday. Rebrovich carded two birdies on the day and had a team-leading nine overall this week. He scored a birdie on the par-five 18th hole each of the three rounds. Rebrovich posted a 54-hole score of 217 (73-72-72) this week.
LaMotte played as an individual this week and finished in a tie for 10th place for the highest finish of his career. LaMotte wrapped up the tournament with a 77 in the last round. He added two more birdies to his team-leading nine with Rebrovich on Tuesday. LaMotte’s 54-hole score of 217 (73-67-77) was a career-best score for the junior from Lakeville, Minnesota.
Bryce Hammer concluded the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational with a four-over par 75 in the third round. He scored his lone birdie of the day on the opening hole of the day and had six total birdies this week. Hammer’s 54-hole score of 220 (72-73-75) set a new season-low for him this year and placed him in a tie for 25th place individually.
Logan Hamak closed out the tournament with a 78 in the final round. He added two more birdies on Tuesday to his seven total this week. Hamak’s three-round score of 229 (74-76-81) placed him in a tie for 46th overall.
Ryan Neff ended the two-day event with an 81 in the third round. He scored his one birdie on the day on the par-four third hole and totaled five birdies during the tournament. Neff’s total score of 232 (75-76-81) earned him a tie for 56th place.
Danny Renner carded an 80 in the last round of the tournament. He sank a birdie on the par-five 18th hole and had seven total during the week. Renner’s three-round total of 232 (81-71-80) placed him in a tie for 56th individually.
The Coyotes will get a break before their final tournament of the fall schedule. The Grandover Collegiate is a two-day event and begins on Oct. 29 from Greensboro, North Carolina.
