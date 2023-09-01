Jordan Lee used his hole-in-one to make a jump up the leaderboards during the second round of the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am Tournament on Friday morning.

“I was pretty shocked when it happened, I’m still surprised it went in,” he said. “Getting 3 [par] on that hole is already really good, so to get a 1 was really nice.”

