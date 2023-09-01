Jordan Lee used his hole-in-one to make a jump up the leaderboards during the second round of the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am Tournament on Friday morning.
“I was pretty shocked when it happened, I’m still surprised it went in,” he said. “Getting 3 [par] on that hole is already really good, so to get a 1 was really nice.”
Lee, a professional golfer from Auburn, Wash., came into the second round being tied for 31st place after scoring two over par.
“It’s tough out here,” he said. “The fairways and greens are small, so you have to hit the ball well to do well on this course.”
The front nine on day two allowed momentum to build for Lee, with him hitting back-to-back eagles. He came into hole 15 following a bogey before he was able to get the first eagle. His second eagle of the day happened on 16, which was also the same shot that gave him his hole-in-one.
“I had a strong front nine today, getting the back-to-back eagles was nice,” he said. “I did give up two in the back nine, but overall I shot much better today compared to yesterday.”
After two full rounds, Lee is currently under par by one and is tied for 16th place with eight other competitors. He was able to jump up 15 spots from yesterday’s results.
“I have a lot of confidence going in to tomorrow,” he said. “I’ve been struggling with the game lately so just shooting rounds and hitting par is going to help.”
The championship round begins today (Saturday), with everyone having their eyes on the prize. Lee’s third and final tee time for this invitational is tomorrow at noon. He will be playing alongside Tyler Frick, Kyler Johnsen, and Ward Youngblom, who are all from Yankton.
Tyler Vogt hit his first hole-in-one in the back nine of course during the second round of the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am Tournament on Friday.
Vogt, an amateur golfer from Yankton, has been competing in this tournament for years, only missing one for deployment overseas. When asked how he felt about getting this crowning accomplishment, there multiple different emotions and feelings that went through his head.
“Happy. Surprised. Terrific.” Were just a few that he listed.
Despite this shot being his first, he’s made it known this doesn’t change his game plan.
“I don’t believe this will change how I approach the game, or anything that I do.”
Vogt not only had this great shot in the second round, but had strong finish in the back nine. The hole-in-one he hit on hole 16 qualifies as an eagle. That was followed by a birdie on hole 17, and he finished the day by getting par on the 18th hole.
This finish allowed him to move up on the leader board, making him tied for second while being two under par.
The championship round will take place tomorrow [Saturday], with Vogt’s tee time being set for 2:00 PM. Although there is currently a heat advisory out for Yankton until 7:00 PM on Saturday, Vogt doesn’t plan on letting it deter him.
“Heat doesn’t really bother me anymore,” he said. “Being deployed overseas teaches you that you can function if you drink enough water.”
Vogt will be playing alongside his teammates, Bill Pierce and Casey Weverstad, and professional golfer, John Sand today (Saturday). Vogt’s team is currently seven under par and tied with five other teams for 15th place.
