BROOKINGS — The Yankton Reds opened up the South Dakota Class A 13-Under Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over Pierre on Thursday in Brookings.
Sam Gokie doubled, and Beck Ryken had a hit and two RBI for Yankton (33-10). Tate Beste, Easton Feser and Carter Boomsma each had a hit, with Feser stealing three bases in the victory.
Carter Sanderson doubled and singled for Pierre. Lincoln Schoehand had the other Pierre hit.
Gokie went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out three, for the win. Brian Babcock took the loss.
Yankton continues pool play today (Friday), facing Sioux Falls East at 10:30 a.m.
