If youth baseball games are to be played for Yankton teams this summer, it will be through a phased-in approach.
The Yankton Baseball Association (YBA), which oversees teams with players ages 13-18, announced Tuesday a series of guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic and phases it will implement beginning June 1.
The first phase, which begins on that date, includes developmental work for the players, according to YBA president Jason Nelson.
“We felt like this is an opportunity for us to really develop our kids,” Nelson said.
“We’ve really been preaching that, and this is going to be a chance for our coaches to do that.”
In the first phase, the plan is to hold practices Monday through Friday (offensive and defensive days) for 90-120 minutes, and the practices will be scheduled 15 minutes apart. With approximately 70 players in the program, it could likely be scheduled to have two groups of 30 kids with 4-7 coaches at both Riverside Field and Riverside Park, according to Nelson.
The defensive stations in phase one will be divided into infield and outfield drills, and everyone will participate at each station. Pitcher and catcher stations will be filtered each week. The offensive stations will be divided up into field drills, cage drills and bunting.
Here is a look at the four phases instituted by the YBA board (Full guidelines for each phase can be found at yanktonbaseball.com).
* Phase 1: Small group developmental practices, beginning June 1. No games.
* Phase 2: Full team practices and in-house games. No travel.
* Phase 3: Playing games with area South Dakota communities.
* Phase 4: Full participation with no restriction. Playing tournaments and out-of-state games.
The YBA will not advance to the next phase without the approval of the majority of its board members, according to Tuesday’s release.
In addition, the YBA will continue working with City of Yankton officials and recommendations of the CDC and local health officials. The release also said that the YBA or City of Yankton reserve the right to shut down the seasons at any time should they feel the COVID-19 cases are trending upward.
Players or coaches with symptoms (i.e., fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, chills, lost of taste/smell, etc.) will be instructed to stay home, as well as notify Drew Lawrence (coach) of symptoms if they develop symptoms within 72 hours of their last practice or game.
Sick players will be required to consult with healthcare providers and state/local health departments to determine when they can return to the field. Players or coaches with exposed family members (in-house or close contact) will also not be permitted to practice or compete in games.
YBA board members will continue meeting every two weeks, according to Nelson.
“We’ll continue to look at the landscape of everything with the pandemic, see how the city is viewing things, and hopefully get to phase two at some point in time,” he said.
