ALCESTER — Evan Brown rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alcester-Hudson past Irene-Wakonda 36-14 in prep football action on Friday.
Jose Topete-Lopez and Owen Bovill each rushed for a touchdown for Alcester-Hudson. Mateo Kleinhans was 3-of-7 passing for 64 yards and a score, with Dominic Van Egdom catching two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
Brown had a hand in 12 tackles for the Cubs’ defense. Aden Moller made 11 tackles.
Dashel Spurrell passed for 133 yards and a touchdown for Irene-Wakonda. Chase Dahlerup rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown. Miles Pollman caught five passes for 81 yards. Jens Hansen added a touchdown catch for the Eagles.
Dahlerup and Pollman each had a hand in seven tackles for the Irene-Wakonda defense.
Alcester-Hudson (7-1) and Irene-Wakonda (3-5) are both expected to make post-season play, beginning Oct. 20.
IRENE-WAKONDA (3-5) 8 0 6 0 — 14
ALCESTER-HUDSON (7-1) 16 0 14 6 — 36
Cedar Catholic 54, Ponca 7
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 40 first-half points on the way to a 54-7 rout of Ponca in prep football action on Friday.
Five different rushers went over 50 yards and six different rushers found the endzone for Cedar Catholic, led by Breiton Whitmire’s 73 yards and two touchdowns. Karsan Albers, Keyton Arens, Brady Hochstein, James Christensen and Braeden Reifenrath each scored rushing touchdowns for the Trojans.
Jared Rutar had six tackles, including a sack, for the Cedar Catholic defense. Jaymison Cattau picked off a pass for the Trojans.
Dalton Lamprecht caught a pass from Austin Dendinger for the Ponca touchdown.
Cody Rohan and Lamprecht each had a hand in six tackles for the Ponca defense.
Cedar Catholic, 6-2, finishes the regular season at Norfolk Catholic on Oct. 21. Ponca, 1-7, finishes the season at home against West Holt.
PONCA (1-7) 0 0 0 7 — 7
CEDAR CATHOLIC (6-2) 24 16 8 6 — 54
Vermillion 28, Madison 20
VERMILLION — Vermillion scored twice in a 32-second period in the fourth quarter to rally to a 28-20 victory over Madison in prep football action on Friday at the DakotaDome in Vemrillion.
Madison led 20-15 after three quarters, but Trillion Sorrell caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Christopherson to give Vermillion a 21-20 lead. Less than a minute later, Connor Peterson picked off a Madison pass and returned it 25 yards for another score.
Christopherson finished with 276 yards passing, including six to Zoan Robinson for 95 yards and a score. Sorrell caught eight passes for 88 yards. Connor Larson also had a touchdown catch. Luke Knutson hit a 39-yard field goal in the victory.
Connor Peterson and Landon Cerny each had an interception for the Vermillion defense. Jeremy Crowe posted a sack among his team-high seven tackles.
Ben Brooks rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 79 yards and a score for Madison. Andrew Comes caught a touchdown pass. Bruce Galde added a touchdown run for the Bulldogs.
Caden DeVries made 18 tackles and picked off a pass for the Madison defense. Eli Barger had 11 stops and two interceptions. Comes also picked off a pass for the Bulldogs.
Both teams are now 3-5. Vermillion finishes the regular season at Belle Fourche on Oct. 20. Madison is scheduled to host Custer, which cancelled this week’s game due to health issues.
MADISON (3-5) 0 6 14 0 — 20
VERMILLION (3-5) 6 9 0 13 — 28
Wausa 38, Randolph 14
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Jaxon Clausen rushed for four first-half touchdowns, finishing with 172 yards, as Wausa downed Randolph 38-14 on Friday in the football regular season finale for both squads.
Tug Dawson also rushed for a score for Wausa.
Gage Jensen rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns for Randolph.
Shaw Backer had 13 tackles for the Randolph defense. Jensen, Bryson Eledge and Joe Miller each recovered a fumble.
Wausa finished 5-3, snapping a three-game losing streak. Randolph finished 1-7.
WAUSA (5-3) 22 8 8 0 — 38
RANDOLPH (1-7) 0 0 0 14 — 14
Crofton 52, Wakefield 38
CROFOTN, Neb. — Crofton overcame a slow start to claim a 52-38 victory over Wakefield on Friday in the football regular season finale for both teams.
Simon McFarland rushed for 180 yards and five touchdowns for Crofton, which was held scoreless in the first quarter. Wesley Lucht rushed for 99 yards and two scores in the victory.
Braxton Foxhoven made 14 stops and Robbie Fisher had 11 tackles to lead the Crofton defense. McFarland and Will Steffen each picked off a pass for the Warriors.
Cade Johnson rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 114 yards for Wakefield. Adrian Flores rushed for 39 yards and two scores, and caught two passes for 51 yards for the Trojans.
Maynor Vargas made 11 stops, including two sacks, for the Wakefield defense. Isaac Walsh had 10 tackles.
WAKEFIELD 6 0 16 16 — 38
CROFTON 0 14 24 14 — 52
Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion 36, Florence-Henry 14
FREEMAN — The Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion Phoenix defeated the Florence-Henry Falcons 36-14 Friday night.
The Phoenix outgained the Falcons 417-148. Quarterback Riley Tschetter had a solid game for the Phoenix, completing 15-of-23 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Maddox Kihne led the Phoenix with 135 yards receiving and 70 yards rushing.
Defensively, Rocky Ammann led the Phoenix with 5.5 tackles.
For the Falcons, Adam Moe had a respectable effort defensively, totaling nine tackles, with 2.5 tackles for loss.
Playoffs start next week in the 9AA division.
Gregory 23, Bon Homme 12
GREGORY — The Gregory Gorillas defeated the Bon Homme Cavaliers 23-12 Friday night.
Gregory had a potent rushing attack, totaling 307 yards on 40 rushes for a whopping 7.7 yards per carry. Kade Stukel led the Gorillas with 155 yards rushing. He had an 89-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give Gregory a 23-0 lead.
Defensively, Kade Murray had 10 solo tackles for the Gorillas.
For Bon Homme, quarterback Riley Rothschadl had two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to draw the Cavaliers within 11.
Playoffs start next week in the 9AA division.
Canistota 22, Platte-Geddes 8
CANISTOTA — Noah Kleinsasser rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns as Canistota downed Platte-Geddes 22-8 on Friday in the football regular season finale for both teams.
Tage Ortman passed for 69 yards and rushed for 65 yards for Canistota. Kleinsasser also had two catches for 31 yards in the victory.
Kleinsasser and Levi Schroeder each had eight tackles for Canistota. Ortman picked off a pass.
Dawson Hoffman passed for 201 yards for Platte-Geddes. Joey Foxley rushed for 49 yards and a score, and caught five passes for 30 yards. Aiden Bultje had five catches for a team-best 56 yards.
Lee Reiser made 10 tackles for the Platte-Geddes defense. Hoffman recorded eight stops. The Black Panthers also recorded a safety.
Both teams finished the regular season 4-4.
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-4) 6 0 0 2 — 8
CANISTOTA (4-4) 0 16 0 6 — 22
Burke 33, Gayville-Volin 22
GAYVILLE — Sawyer Tietgen rushed for 75 yards and two scores to lead Burke past Gayville-Volin 33-22 in the football regular season finale for both squads.
Gentry Bartling also had two rushing touchdowns for Burke.
Bartling returned an interception 70 yards, and had seven tackles for the Burke defense. Breven Bolander also had seven stops for the Cougars.
Spencer Karstens connected with Hunter Wuebben for a pair of touchdown passes, with Karstens throwing for 233 yards and Wuebben making five catches for 155 yards. Ben Rumsey added a rushing score.
Rumsey had 13 tackles for the Gayville-Volin defense. Preston Karstens had six tackles.
Both teams finish the regular season with a 1-7 record.
BURKE (1-7) 7 6 7 13 — 33
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-7) 0 0 14 8 — 22
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Avon 16
AVON — Wolsey-Wessington scored 26 first-quarter points on the way to a 34-16 victory over Avon in prep football action on Friday. The game marked the regular season finale for both teams.
Blaze Herdman passed for 333 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for a touchdown for Wolsey-Wessington. Tate French had five catches for 162 yards and a score. Moshe Richmond posted four catches for 86 yards and a score. Joey Hoverson also had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Richmond also had eight tackles for the Wolsey-Wessington defense. Chris Wuestewald had seven stops, including two for loss.
Paxton Bierema rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown for Avon. Brady Bierema also had a touchdown run.
Paxton Bierema made 12 stops, and Terran Talsma had 10 stops for Avon. Cade Faulkner and Brady Bierema each had nine tackles, with Bierema recording two for loss.
Wolsey-Wessington finished 5-3 in the regular season. Avon posted a 4-4 regular season record.
WOLSEY-WESSINGTON (5-3) 26 0 8 0 — 34
AVON (4-4) 0 0 8 8 — 16
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26
LAUREL, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears defeated the Tri County Northeast Wolfpack 82-26 Friday.
LCC improves to 8-0, while Tri County Northeast falls to 1-7.
The Bears were led by Daniel Puppe, who rushed 10 times for 173 yards and six of the Bears’ 12 rushing touchdowns in the contest. Sutton Ehlers added 10 tackles on defense for LCC.
For Tri County Northeast, Ben Jorgensen had one touchdown pass along with a rushing touchdown. Defensively, Hudson Morgan and Hunter Heikes had 10 tackles each.
The game concluded the regular season for the Bears and the Wolfpack.
