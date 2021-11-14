CRETE, Neb. — Doane outscored Mount Marty 26-9 in the third quarter to pull away to a 77-48 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action Saturday.
Mak Hatcliff scored 25 points to lead Doane (6-0, 1-0 GPAC). Ashley Teten added 12 points for the Tigers.
Eve Millar led Mount Marty with 11 points and eight rebounds. Callie Otkin scored eight points.
Mount Marty (0-4, 0-1 GPAC) hosts Briar Cliff on Wednesday.
MOUNT MARTY (0-4)
Carlie Wetzel 1-6 0-0 2, Alexsis Kemp 3-7 0-0 7, Eve Millar 5-11 0-0 11, Kayla Jacobson 2-6 2-2 6, Camryn Krogman 1-5 0-0 3, Alana Bergland 0-2 0-0 0, Callie Otkin 3-8 1-2 8, Tayte Kohn 0-1 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 2-3 0-0 5, Aubrey Twedt 1-1 0-0 2, Kiara Berndt 1-3 0-0 2, Emma Jarovski 0-0 0-0 0, Kianna Payer 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 1-2 0-0 2, Hannah Muth 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Kempf 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20-58 3-4 48.
DOANE (6-0)
Maddie Davis 2-5 1-2 5, Kali Staples 1-7 6-6 8, Ashley Teten 3-11 4-4 12, Olivia Nall 3-6 3-3 9, Mak Hatcliff 12-22 0-0 25, Ava Kuhl 2-2 1-2 5, Kenzie Bunner 0-0 0-0 0, Boston Boucher 3-5 1-1 8, Regan Nickless 1-2 0-0 2, Abby Rehtus 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Jansky 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Roth 1-2 0-0 3. TOTALS: 28-64 16-18 77.
MOUNT MARTY 7 13 9 19 — 48
DOANE 14 15 26 22 — 77
Three-Pointers: DU 5-19 (Teten 2-5, Hatcliff 1-3, Boucher 1-2, Roth 1-2, Staples 0-2, Nall 0-2, Nickless 0-1, Jansky 0-2), MMU 5-27 (Kemp 1-5, Millar 1-3, Krogman 1-4, Otkin 1-4, Hartl 1-2, Wetzel 0-3, Jacobson 0-1, Bergland 0-1, Kohn 0-1, Berndt 0-2, Payer 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 43 (Millar 8), DU 33 (three with 5). Personal Fouls: MMU 17, DU 12. Fouled Out: None. Assists: DU 13 (Staples 3), MMU 10 (Jacobson 3). Turnovers: MMU 33, DU 15. Blocked Shots: MMU 2, DU 2. Steals: DU 21 (Davis 8), MMU 8 (Kemp 2, Twedt 2).
