YORK, Neb. — York’s Tamas Sebestyen scored over seven minutes into the overtime period, lifting the Panthers to a 1-0 victory over Mount Marty in men’s soccer action on Saturday.
The goal at the 97:35 mark was the first goal allowed by Mount Marty (2-1-1) this season.
Cristofer Monje made two saves for York. Sotirios Gkosdis stopped seven shots for Mount Marty.
The Lancers open Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, hosting Doane. Start time is set for 6:30 p.m.
Women: York 1, MMU 0
YORK, Neb. — Myesha Moss’ first-half goal was enough to lift York past Mount Marty 1-0 in women’s soccer action on Saturday.
Gina Spight assisted on the goal.
Alexa Moreno made five saves in goal for York. Kelsey Johnson stopped six shots for MMU.
Mount Marty, 1-3, hosts Doane on Wednesday to open Great Plains Athletic Conference play. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
