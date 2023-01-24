NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s track and field is ranked No. 24 in the nation in the first indoor release by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association. The Coyotes are coming off a meet championship at the Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational in Brookings where they won 12 of the 16 contested events.
Additionally, South Dakota is ranked sixth in the Midwest region rankings with North Dakota State ninth and Illinois and Nebraska sandwiched in between. The Coyotes have 11 performances ranked in the top 10 of the Midwest region.
There are currently nine South Dakota women ranked in the top 50 nationally in their respective events, including two in the top 10.
Danii Anglin, a sophomore, ranks second nationally and in the Midwest region in the high jump with a season best of 6-1.25 (1.86m), while Marleen Mulla, a third-year sophomore, ranks fourth nationally in the pole vault and first in the Midwest region, with a clearance of 14-3.25 (4.35m) from Saturday’s meet.
Cassidy Mooneyhan, a third-year sophomore and Gen Hirata, a junior, are tied for 31st, each with a season best of 13-5.25 (4.10m).
Erin Kinney, a third-year sophomore, blazed to a new school and meet record on Saturday when she clocked 7.35 seconds in the 60-meter dash. That time currently leads the Summit League and ranks 28th nationally.
Jacy Pulse, a third-year sophomore, posted a big personal best to win the 400 on Saturday and her clocking of 54.29 leads the Summit League and ranks 35th nationally.
Coyote throwers Delaney Smith and Lydia Knapp are sitting 21st and 23rd nationally, respectively in the weight throw. Smith, a sophomore, took over the Summit League lead with a personal best 66-4.5 (20.23m) mark on Saturday. Knapp, a junior, ranks second in the Summit League with her season best of 66-1 (20.14m).
Carly Haring, a fourth-year junior, ranks 40th nationally and third in the Summit League in the high jump with a season best of 5-8.75 (1.75m).
Additionally, men’s vaulter Marshall Faurot ranks 30th nationally with a clearance of 17-2.75 (5.25m) and high jumper Landon Olson ranks 29th nationally with a 6-10.75 (2.10m) best.
The Coyotes head to Minneapolis to participate in the two-day Jack Johnson Invitational on Friday and Saturday hosted by Minnesota, who’s women are the No. 1 ranked team in the Midwest region.
