NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s track and field is ranked No. 24 in the nation in the first indoor release by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association. The Coyotes are coming off a meet championship at the Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational in Brookings where they won 12 of the 16 contested events.

Additionally, South Dakota is ranked sixth in the Midwest region rankings with North Dakota State ninth and Illinois and Nebraska sandwiched in between. The Coyotes have 11 performances ranked in the top 10 of the Midwest region.

