CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 7-4 victory over Tabor in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Christopher Kleinschmit had two hits and three RBI, and James Kaiser had two hits for Crofton. Jared Wiebelhaus and Seth Wiebelhaus each had a hit in the victory.
Hunter Hallock homered and Riley Roach tripled for Tabor. Chase Kortan, Joey Slama, Devin Bell and Alec Martin each had a hit in the effort.
Steve Maibaum pitched six innings for the win. Capp Bengston pitched the final three innings. Mace Merkwan took the loss, striking out five in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
Yankton 19, Menno 4
The Yankton Tappers scored 13 runs in the first two innings on the way to a 19-4 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Rex Ryken went 4-for-6 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Will Rauch had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Caid Koletzky, Tommy Alitz, Devin Gullikson and Fernado Ruiz each had two hits. Shane Miller doubled. Tyler Linch, Adam Goodwille, Rand Thygeson and Cooper Davis each had a hit in the victory.
Dylan Lehr doubled twice, and Caleb Preszler had two hits for Menno. Tyler Miller and Macon Oplinger each doubled in the effort.
Tyler Priest pitched the six-inning contest, striking out 10, for the win. Kent Sattler took the loss.
Yankton, 3-1, hosts Freeman on Thursday.
Friday
Tabor 12, Wynot 1
WYNOT, Neb. — Tabor used an eight-run sixth inning to claim a 12-1 victory over Wynot in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday.
Chase Kortan went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI for Tabor. Austin White and Alec Martin each had two hits, with White recording a double. Hunter Hallock and Beau Rothschadl each homered. Devin Bell doubled. Bryce Scieszinski and Sam Caba each had a hit in the victory.
Ryan Heimes had two hits for Wynot. Jackson Sudbeck, Lee Heimes, Devon Lammers, Peyton Wieseler and Nate Wieseler each had a hit in the effort.
Hallock pitched five innings, striking out seven, for the win. Dain Whitmire took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.