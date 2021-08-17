SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks finished eighth in the 16-team Warrior-Lynx Invitational boys’ golf tournament, which concluded on Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
First-round leader Sioux Falls Lincoln edged O’Gorman by one stroke for the team title, 601 to 602. O’Gorman had Tuesday’s low round, a 293.
Watertown (626), Mitchell (638) and Pierre (642) rounded out the first five.
Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets, who led after the first round, shot a 71 to finish at 143 and claim a two-stroke victory over Watertown’s Jake Olson (145). O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney and William Sanford each shot 146. Lincoln’s Luke Honnor (150) was fifth.
Yankton, which was eighth after the opening round, shot a 330 on Tuesday to finish with a two-day score of 663.
Yankton was led by Dawson Vellek, who moved up from a first-round 78 to close with a 73, placing sixth at 151. Easton Vellek tied for 10th at 155. Jace Tramp and Caeden Ekroth tied at 179. Tate Beste shot 182 and Henry Homstad finished at 186 for the Bucks.
Yankton hosts Lincoln and Washington in a triangular on Friday. Start time is 1 p.m. at Fox Run Golf Course.
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Lincoln 601, O’Gorman 602, Watertown 626, Mitchell 638, Pierre 642, Harrisburg 647, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 647, Yankton 663, Brandon Valley 664, Spearfish 694, Aberdeen Central 698, Rapid City Central 719, Sioux Falls Jefferson 722, Brookings 726, Sioux Falls Washington 740, Rapid City Stevens 743
TOP 20: 1, Bennett Geraets, Lincoln 143; 2, Jake Olson, Watertown 145; t3, Radley Mauney, O’Gorman 146; t3, William Sanford, O’Gorman 146; 5, Luke Honner, Lincoln 150; 6, Dawson Vellek, Yankton 151; 7, Austin Merrow, Roosevelt 152; 8, Will Hurd, O’Gorman 153; 9, Macon Larson, Mitchell 154; t10, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 155; t10, Nick Bothun, Pierre 155; t10, Eason Vellek, Yankton 155; t10, Andy Noble, Jefferson 155; 14, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 156; t15, Jack Hilgenberg, Lincoln 157; t15, Jacob Stewart, O’Gorman 157; t15, Charlie Mickelson, Lincoln 157; t15, Adam Knigge, Lincoln 157; t19, Jonny Skelton, Roosevelt 158; t19, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 158
OTHER YHS: t56, Jace Tramp, Caeden Ekroth 179; t64, Tate Beste 182; t70, Henry Homstad 186
