Isaac Bruns Named Gatorade SD Player Of Year
Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns handles the ball during a game in the 2021-22 season. Bruns, a senior and University of South Dakota recruit, has been named the 2023 Gatorade South Dakota Boys' Basketball Player of the Year.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

CHICAGO — Dakota Valley senior Isaac Bruns has been named the Gatorade South Dakota Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, announced Wednesday. Bruns is the first player from Dakota Valley to win boys’ basketball Gatorade honors.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Bruns as South Dakota’s best high school boys basketball player.

