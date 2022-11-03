On Sept. 16, the Yankton Bucks did not have a great night in a 55-10 loss to the Pierre Governors for a myriad of reasons.
One injury that impacted the Bucks greatly in that contest was losing Gavin Swanson, who played at both running back and linebacker in the contest. On a touchdown run for Pierre in the second quarter, Swanson hurt his leg on a diving tackle and missed the next three games for the Bucks.
“It was rough,” Bucks defensive lineman Tyson Prouty said. “We started off pretty good (in the game). We had three stops, but then with ‘Swanny’ going out, we lost some of our momentum.”
Swanson rehabbed his injury and was back in the Bucks’ starting lineup on Oct. 14 against Aberdeen Central. He has got back in the groove of things after an impressive showing in Yankton’s 49-14 first round playoff victory against the Brookings Bobcats Oct. 27 where he rushed 22 times for 134 yards and a touchdown.
“It feels great to be back,” Swanson said. “Those three weeks off get you to realize how much you do love the game if you still love it, how much the game means to me and how much I appreciate it. Before that first game back (against Aberdeen Central), I was trying to ride some bike and do some strength and conditioning. I was out of shape for that first (game), but I'm getting back to my old self now.
“(With) riding a bike and football conditioning, there's a big difference between the two. I wasn't ready for it then. I am now, so that's all that matters.”
Swanson, a senior, enjoyed the victory because of the fact him and his senior teammates were able to create one more great memory at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“It was probably the most fun I've had playing football in a little while,” he said. “I don't know what was different about it. Every single guy on the team was having fun.”
While Swanson had an excellent performance rushing the football, he also got the job done blocking and creating lanes on quarterback Rugby Ryken’s designed runs, which included a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Bucks a 28-7 lead with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter.
“There's nothing better than lead blocking,” Swanson said. “You just get to run full speed and hit someone as hard as you can. When you (contribute on) a touchdown like Rugby's last week to show you that you're doing something out there is always nice too.”
He also credited the improvement Yankton’s offensive line has made with his and Ryken’s performances the past few weeks.
“Lately they've been getting the job done,” Swanson said. “When I'm playing the game, I don't grade them as much as I wish I could with running right behind them. If I'm rushing for 134 yards, they're doing something right.”
The offensive line looks to continue to do things right Friday as the Bucks travel for a rematch against Pierre in a Class 11AA State Playoffs semifinal clash Friday night. After his injury in the Bucks’ first trip to play the Governors this season, Swanson is excited for the opportunity to return to Hollister Football Field.
“I couldn’t be happier to get another shot against Pierre,” he said. “We couldn’t get it done the first time, but it’s hard to beat a good team twice.
“About every year I've been around, the semifinals are what knocks us out. Now we've got a team like Pierre to play. Anytime you play Pierre, it's always a big game. The fact that this one's in the semifinals is huge.”
Bucks head coach Brady Muth referred to a “semifinal chip on our shoulder” the team had before the season. While the team does not want to build up the game for more than it is, Swanson said the Bucks are maintaining a laser-focus.
“The team realizes that it’s ‘Go big or go home’,” he said.
Prouty added that while Pierre has athletes along the offensive line, the team is excited for the challenge.
They’re a big team (on the line),” he said. “It's going to be a big test (for us), but we'll be ready.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday from Hollister Football Field.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.