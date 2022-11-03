On Sept. 16, the Yankton Bucks did not have a great night in a 55-10 loss to the Pierre Governors for a myriad of reasons.

One injury that impacted the Bucks greatly in that contest was losing Gavin Swanson, who played at both running back and linebacker in the contest. On a touchdown run for Pierre in the second quarter, Swanson hurt his leg on a diving tackle and missed the next three games for the Bucks.

