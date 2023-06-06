WATERTOWN — Yankton Post 12 rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Watertown in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton pounded out 16 hits on the way to an 11-2 victory.
Lucas Kampshoff had three hits and three RBI, and Drew Ryken had three hits for Yankton. Mac Ryken went 2-for-4 with a triple. Rugby Ryken and Matthew Sheldon each doubled and singled. Cooper Grotenhuis also had two hits. Cody Oswald doubled, and Jace McCorkell had a hit and three RBI in the victory.
Josh Sheldon pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight, for the win.
Yankton used an 11-run third inning to rout Watertown 19-2 in the nightcap.
Lucas Kampshoff went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI, and Matthew Sheldon went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI for Yankton. Cody Oswald went 3-of-4 with a triple. McCorkell also had three hits. Josh Sheldon doubled and singled. Drew Ryken had two hits and three RBI. Rugby Ryken and Isaiah Schelhaas each doubled. Samuel Kampshoff added a hit.
Mac Ryken picked up the victory.
Yankton travels to Mitchell for a single game on Thursday. Start time is 2 p.m.
Ponca 3, Crofton 2
CROFTON, Neb. — Ponca scored two runs in the top of the seventh to rally to a 3-2 victory over Crofton in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Dalton Lamprecht had two hits and Matt Logue doubled for Ponca. Guy Severeide and Matt Hayes each had a hit in the victory.
Cole Jackson got the final four outs in relief for the victory. Zain Stark started, striking out 15 in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Ponca hosts Wakefield today (Wednesday).
Dakota Valley 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
ELK POINT — Dakota Valley scored five runs in the second inning and held on for a 6-1 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Jaxon Hennies doubled and singled, driving in two, for Dakota Valley. Garrett Anderson and Drew Lukken each had a double. Beau Jones added a hit in the victory.
Hunter Geary and Evan Hailey each had a hit for EPJ.
Beau Pollema pitched four innings of scoreless relief for the win. Christian Mueller took the loss.
Junior Legion
Watertown 5-11, Yankton 0-1
Watertown earned a doubleheader sweep over Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action, Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Watertown blanked Yankton 5-0 in the opener.
For Yankton, Kaden Hughes, Cohen Zahrbock, Kael Garry and Austin Gobel each had a hit.
Frankie In’t Veld struck out five batters over six innings, taking the loss.
Watertown won the nightcap 11-1.
Zahrbock had two hits for Yankton. Gobel, Owen Wishon, Tyson Prouty, Mark Kathol and Trey Sager each had a hit.
Wishon took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work.
Yankton will play in a tournament in Rapid City this weekend, beginning on Friday.
Crofton 8, Ponca 5
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton built an 8-1 lead and held on for an 8-5 victory over Ponca in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Austin Dendinger had two hits for Ponca. Nolan Janssen and Bradley Lentz each doubled. Trystan Bevelhymer, Connor Schamp and Jace Wahls each had a hit in the effort.
Lentz took the loss.
Ponca hosts Wakefield today (Wednesday).
Hartington 18, Gayville-Volin Teeners 2
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington Junior Legion team earned an 18-2 victory over the Gayville-Volin 16-under Teeners in baseball action on Tuesday.
Cole Rosener doubled and singled, driving in four, for Hartington. Brayden Reifenrath had a double and two RBI. Maverick Heine, Jared Rutar, Sam Wiebelhaus and Nolan Heimes each had a hit in the victory.
Hunter Wuebben had the lone Gayville-Volin hit.
Graham Potts picked up the win, striking out six. Jordan Wuestewald took the loss.
Dakota Valley 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
ELK POINT — Dakota Valley blanked Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Ashton Fairbanks doubled for EPJ. Ben Prouty, Gunner Ewing and Jace Shatswell each had a hit.
Wyatt Herrity took the loss, striking out three in the seven-inning contest.
Youth
Harrisburg 12-10, White Sox 2-7
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Gold swept the Yankton White Sox in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
Harrisburg claimed the opener 12-2.
Dylan Howe doubled twice and Devon Coke doubled for Yankton.
Ryan Turner took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Harrisburg won the nightcap 10-7.
For Yankton, Kaden Hunhoff doubled. Brett Taggart and Turner each had a hit.
Hunhoff took the loss, striking out four in his six innings of work.
The White Sox host Brandon Valley today (Wednesday). Start time for the doubleheader is 2 p.m.
S.F. Post 15 8, Lakers 5
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Post 15 beat the Yankton Lakers 8-5 in the opening game of a youth baseball doubleheader on Tuesday. Game two information was not available at presstime.
Easton Schelhaas had three hits, and Whitaker Hanson, Austin Conway and Damian Janish each had two hits for Yankton. Nathan Weber, Isaac Olnes, Madden McQuade, Thomas Kronaizl and Steven Hunhoff each had a hit in the effort.
Olness took the loss, with Schelhaas pitching four innings of shutout relief.
The Lakers host Renner today (Wednesday). Start time for the twinbill is 10 a.m.
Renner 18-6, Reds 8-8
RENNER — The Yankton Reds rallied from an opening loss to split a youth baseball doubleheader with Renner Blue on Tuesday.
The Reds won the nightcap 8-6, as Maxwell Weisenburger went 2-for-2 with a triple. Lynij Welch doubled. Chase Cooley, Isaac Serck, Sawyer Maibaum and Christopher Wright each had a hit in the victory.
Gibson Brooks picked up the win, with Jackson Kudera earning the save.
Renner won the opener 18-8.
For Yankton, Welch had three hits, and Serck doubled and singled to lead the way. Kudera tripled. Simon Kampshoff, Will Sager, Wright and Carter Schander each had a hit in the effort.
Welch took the loss.
The Reds host Mitchell on Thursday.
