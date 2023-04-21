Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain early. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain early. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.