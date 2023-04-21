Here is the Press & Dakotan track and field Leader Board for the 2023 season.
In a change from past seasons, we are using FAT times and converting hand-held times into an FAT format. These converted times will be marked with an “H.”
Indoor marks will have an “I” in front. Post-season marks (regions/districts or state) will have an “S” in front.
Boys’ Events
100-Meter Dash
H-George Johnson, Viborg-Hurley 10.84
Austin Gobel, YHS 11.01
Jackson Boonstra, Dakota Valley 11.03
Connor Prunty, Ethan-Parkston 11.33
H-Aiden Bultje, Platte-Geddes 11.34
H-Keaton Preheim, Fr. Acad.-Mar. 11.34
Cael Ryther, Ethan-Parkston 11.35
Isaac Crownover, Bon Homme 11.40
200-Meter Dash
H-George Johnson, Viborg-Hurley 22.54
Jackson Boonstra, Dakota Valley 22.96
Ethan Eifert, Ponca 23.08
Riley Rothschadl, Bon Homme 23.28
Isaac Crownover, Bon Homme 23.35
Austin Gobel, YHS 23.60
Mayson McIntosh, Hart.-New. 23.63
Kasen Koch, Wynot 23.69
400-Meter Dash
Kolter Kramer, Ethan-Parkston 52.02
H-Andrew Atwood, Bersford 52.94
Layne Warrior, Bloomfield 52.96
Nate Schoenfelder, YHS 53.38
Cooper Grotenhuis, YHS 53.42
Mayson McIntosh, Hart.-New. 54.03
Ethan Eifert, Ponca 54.32
Evan Serck, YHS 54.22
800-Meter Run
Andrew Atwood, Beresford 1:57.59
Dylan Payer, YHS 2:00.18
Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic 2:01.06
Avery Bradshaw, Dakota Valley 2:01.09
Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic 2:03.05
Addison Smith, Wausa 2:03.46
Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 2:04.82
Henry Anderson, Vermillion 2:06.41
1,600-Meter Run
Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic 4:20.07
Dylan Payer, YHS 4:23.70
Andrew Atwood, Beresford 4:33.47
Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jeff. 4:33.85
Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 4:42.17
Tavin Schroeder, Fr. Acad.-Mar. 4:44.64
Joel Dahlhoff, Vermillion 4:45.25
Henry Anderson, Vermillion 4:45.96
3,200-Meter Run
Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic 9:16.97
H-Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jeff. 9:45.44
I-Dylan Payer, YHS 9:56.35
Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 10:06.64
Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 10:23.88
H-Tavin Schroeder, Fr. Acad.-Mar. 10:24.74
Jacob Chasing Hawk, Vermillion 10:24.78
H-Hunter Morse, Vermillion 10:38.24
110-Meter Hurdles
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-CC 14.70
Cody Oswald, YHS 15.52
H-Luke Campbell, Viborg-Hurley 15.64
H-Owen Eitemiller, Menno 16.74
Cale Haselhorst, YHS 16.97
Tyler Schutte, Dakota Valley 17.09
Hudson Morgan, Tri Co. NE 17.17
Landon Johnson, Elk Point-Jeff. 17.18
300-Meter Hurdles
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-CC 41.11
H-Luke Campbell, Viborg-Hurley 41.74
Cody Oswald, YHS 42.01
Jhett Breen, Wagner 43.18
H-Dashel Spurrell, Irene-Wakonda 43.94
Mateo Kleinhans, Alcester-Hudson 44.37
H-Owen Eitemiller, Menno 44.74
Tyler Schutte, Dakota Valley 44.91
400-Meter Relay
Yankton 44.82
Viborg-Hurley 45.22
Bon Homme 45.58
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46.27
Cedar Catholic 46.59
Bloomfield 46.60
Ethan-Parkston 46.62
Platte-Geddes 46.62
800-Meter Relay
H-Viborg-Hurley 1:33.64
Yankton 1:35.09
Bon Homme 1:35.41
H-Menno 1:36.14
Platte-Geddes 1:37.26
H-Freeman Academy-Marion 1:37.34
Dakota Valley 1:37.50
Ethan-Parkston 1:37.75
1,600-Meter Relay
Yankton 3:26.42
Ethan-Parkston 3:38.84
Cedar Catholic 3:40.01
Viborg-Hurley 3:40.23
H-Menno 3:41.14
Vermillion 3:42.14
Bloomfield 3:42.42
Ponca 3:43.64
3,200-Meter Relay
Vermillion 8:29.56
Cedar Catholic 8:39.03
Wausa 8:43.55
Wynot 8:51.06
Dakota Valley 8:53.51
Yankton 8:59.64
Bloomfield 9:01.23
Ponca 9:07.24
1,600-Meter Medley Relay
Beresford 3:44.60
Yankton 3:45.56
Dakota Valley 3:49.88
Ethan-Parkston 3:50.97
Vermillion 3:51.74
H-Menno 3:53.34
Freeman Academy-Marion 4:01.66
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 4:06.10
Shot Put
Lee Reiser, Platte-Geddes 59-4
Miles Pollman, Irene-Wakonda 47-6
Michael Hamilton, Ponca 47-3
Jaxson Bernecker, Cedar Catholic 47-1
Matthew Sheldon, YHS 46-10
James Fischer, Cedar Catholic 46-9.5
Al Gunter, Avon 44-6
I-Lucas Cordell, YHS 43-10
Kley Heumiller, Avon 43-10
Discus
Jaxson Bernecker, Cedar Catholic 163-6
Lee Reiser, Platte-Geddes 159-1
Jack Ringling, Platte-Geddes 145-7
James Fischer, Cedar Catholic 143-9
Michael Hamilton, Ponca 138-1
Owen Doerr, Creighton 138-0
Rafe Goettertz, Viborg-Hurley 134-11
Al Gunter, Avon 134-9
Javelin
Zach Boden, Beresford 167-2
Lance Dannenbring, YHS 139-0
Anthony Marquez, Dakota Valley 138-9
Landon Schurch, Beresford 136-3
Caleb Lara, Vermillion 132-2
Rollie French, Vermillion 130-10
Michael Daniels, Dakota Valley 129-1
Owen Doerr, Creighton 128-2.5
High Jump
Dylan Heine, Wynot 6-0
Gage Hohn, Ethan-Parkston 6-0
Brayden Sattler, Menno 6-0
Hunter Wuebben, Gayville-Volin 6-0
Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic 5-10
Shane Benson, Laurel-CC 5-10
Cody Fischer, Menno 5-10
Andrew Madsen, Avon 5-9
Pole Vault
Matthew Johnson, Creighton 13-6
Owen Eitemiller, Menno 12-6
Lane Heimes, Hart.-New. 12-6
Camden Dufrain, Platte-Geddes 12-0
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-CC 12-0
Lance Dannenbring, YHS 11-6
Lane Johnson, Centerville 11-6
Kale Korth, Hart.-New. 11-6
Long Jump
James Deckert, Ethan-Parkston 22-3
Austin Gobel, YHS 21-5.5
Cole Rosener, Hart.-New. 20-11.5
Matt Link, Wagner 20-6.25
Ian Job, Vermillion 20-4.5
Peyton Fridrich, Beresford 20-3.5
Trevor Sejnoha, Crofton 20-0.25
Jace Panning, Crofton 20-0
Triple Jump
James Deckert, Ethan-Parkston 44-5
Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield 41-2.75
Taylor Nilson, Creighton 40-11
Dylan Heine, Wynot 40-10.5
Cooper Grotenhuis, YHS 40-8.25
Cole Heimes, Hart.-New. 40-7
Tucker Gilmore, YHS 39-7
Jace Foxhoven, Crofton 39-6
Mateo Kleinhans, Alcester-Hudson 39-6
Girls’ Events
100-Meter Dash
H-Brianna DeGroot, Platte-Geddes 12.74
H-Lauren Ziebart, Ethan-Parkston 12.84
Jaymes Drake, Vermillion 12.88
Faith Christensen, Cedar Catholic 12.94
Grace Chaussee, Vermillion 12.98
Silja Gunderson, Dakota Valley 13.00
Erin Heusinkveld, Bon Homme 13.08
Myrah Sudbeck, Wynot 13.08
200-Meter Dash
Briana DeGroot, Platte-Geddes 26.81
Shae Rumsey, YHS 26.89
Grace Reifenrath, Cedar Catholic 26.98
Shalayne Nagel, Wagner 27.02
H-Braelyn Berens, Parker 27.04
Kiya Tornez, Tri Co. NE 27.47
Faith Christensen, Cedar Catholic 27.51
H-Carly Patrick, Alcester-Hudson 27.54
400-Meter Dash
Shae Rumsey, YHS 59.33
Emma Marshall, Irene-Wakonda 1:01.76
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 1:02.02
H-Ashton Massey, Menno 1:02.44
Sydnee Serck, YHS 1:03.37
H-Lillie Eide, Centerville 1:03.74
Jenaya Cleveland, Vermillion 1:03.91
Olivia Taylor, Ponca 1:04.00
800-Meter Run
Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 2:23.25
Alex McCullough, Dakota Valley 2:24.59
Sydnee Serck, YHS 2:26.83
Thea Chance, YHS 2:31.47
Taeli Barta, Vermillion 2:32.12
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 2:32.86
Ella Merriman, Beresford 2:34.86
Callie Radigan, Vermillion 2:35.61
1,600-Meter Run
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 5:25.50
Thea Chance, YHS 5:27.53
Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 5:27.63
Ella Pollreisz, Ethan-Parkston 5:34.86
Alex McCullough, Dakota Valley 5:36.00
Callie Radigan, Vermillion 5:44.57
Ella Otten, Dakota Valley 5:45.44
Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 5:47.63
3,200-Meter Run
H-Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 12:01.24
Ella Otten, Dakota Valley 12:17.40
Alex McCullough, Dakota Valley 12:17.43
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 12:18.22
Ellesyn Hrouda, Ponca 12:37.79
Callie Radigan, Vermillion 12:37.82
Kahlen Peterson, YHS 12:47.59
Jolie Westrum, Gayville-Volin 12:55.08
100-Meter Hurdles
H-Rylee Peters, Freeman 15.74
H-Ashton Massey, Menno 16.04
Tierney Faulk, YHS 16.09
Ellie Tramp, Crofton 16.20
Alivia Dimmer, YHS 16.24
Keira Christ, YHS 16.37
Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield 16.68
Claire Munch, Dakota Valley 16.73
300-Meter Hurdles
H-Ashton Massey, Menno 47.54
Tierney Faulk, YHS 48.81
Alivia Dimmer, YHS 49.21
H-Rylee Peters, Freeman 49.34
Ellie Tramp, Crofton 49.41
Morgan Maxwell, Ethan-Parkston 50.42
Keira Christ, YHS 50.91
Sophie Tuttle, Dakota Valley 50.97
400-Meter Relay
H-Parker 50.74
Vermillion 52.38
Crofton 52.80
Bon Homme 53.00
Ponca 53.12
Cedar Catholic 53.17
Yankton 53.46
Elk Point-Jefferson 53.77
800-Meter Relay
Vermillion 1:50.56
Yankton 1:52.54
Cedar Catholic 1:53.05
H-Freeman 1:53.44
Ethan-Parkston 1:53.46
Elk Point-Jefferson 1:53.50
I-Parker 1:54.07
H-Centerville 1:54.14
1,600-Meter Relay
Vermillion 4:16.25
Cedar Catholic 4:17.29
Yankton 4:17.90
H-Centerville 4:22.04
Ethan-Parkston 4:24.49
Ponca 4:25.25
Crofton 4:29.81
Dakota Valley 4:30.42
3,200-Meter Relay
Dakota Valley 10:05.03
Vermillion 10:12.83
I-Yankton 10:15.91
Cedar Catholic 10:43.00
Crofton 10:48.46
Bloomfield 10:49.79
H-Centerville 10:54.04
H-Menno 10:56.34
1,600-Meter Medley Relay
Cedar Catholic 4:29.52
Yankton 4:35.06
Ethan-Parkston 4:35.20
Vermillion 4:37.54
Freeman Academy-Marion 4:38.54
Centerville 4:42.00
I-Gayville-Volin 4:51.99
H-Beresford 4:53.14
Shot Put
Emma Yost, Wagner 39-2
Josie Curry, Elk Point-Jeff. 38-8
Trinity Bietz, Scotland 38-5.25
Lexi Eickhoff, Cedar Catholic 37-8
Berniece McCorkindale, Laurel-CC 36-9.5
Grace Peed, Elk Point-Jeff. 35-1
Lila Vanderlei, Avon 34-4
Kate Lundberg, Wausa 34-0.5
Discus
Emma Yost, Wagner 127-2
Taylor Alexander, Wausa 125-7
Ashlyn Tapio, Ethan-Parkston 125-1
Lexi Eickhoff, Cedar Catholic 116-2
Trinity Bietz, Scotland 116-0
Lila Vanderlei, Avon 115-2
Josie Curry, Elk Point-Jeff. 114-6
Grace Peed, Elk Point-Jeff. 113-6
Javelin
Josie Curry, Elk Point-Jeff. 110-9
Bentlee Kollbaum, Elk Point-Jeff. 98-11
Chandler Cleveland, Vermillion 95-10
Kiylee Westra, Centerville 94-11
Ashlynn Stusse, Dakota Valley 92-7
Aubree Schwartz, Viborg-Hurley 90-3
Keely Merrigan, Beresford 87-7
Harley Koth, Beresford 86-7
High Jump
Ashlyn Koupal, Wagner 5-4
Jorja VanDenHul, Dakota Valley 5-4
Jade Rhody, Beresford 5-3
Tali Erwin, Laurel-CC 5-1
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 5-0
Emersen Mead, Dakota Valley 5-0
Claire Munch, Dakota Valley 4-11
Gracen Evans, Ponca 4-10
Thea Gust, Centerville 4-10
Ava Horn, YHS 4-10
Pole Vault
Olivia Kuhlman, Creighton 9-0
Addyson Ostermeyer, Crofton 9-0
Bailey Hansen, Centerville 8-6
Emily Nowak, Gayville-Volin 8-6
Jacee Anthony, Crofton 8-0
Mackenzie Meyer, Centerville 8-0
Peyton Hellmann, Bon Homme 7-6
Abbie Hobbick, Ethan-Parkston 7-6
Abbie Hrouda, Ponca 7-6
Mani Lange, Hart.-New. 7-6
Melayna McGregor, Cedar Catholic 7-6
Ava Noecker, Cedar Catholic 7-6
Long Jump
Tierney Faulk, YHS 17-0.5
Lauren Ziebart, Ethan-Parkston 17-0.5
Burkley Olson, YHS 16-10.5
Courtney Sees, Avon 16-9.5
Emma Marshall, Irene-Wakonda 16-8.5
Jurni Vavruska, Bon Homme 16-4
I-Janae Olson, Parker 16-3.75
Rylie Tieman, Centerville 16-3.5
Triple Jump
Ashton Massey, Menno 34-9
Claire Munch, Dakota Valley 34-10.25
I-Tierney Faulk, YHS 34-8
Rylie Tieman, Centerville 33-7
Caitlin Guenther, Crofton 33-2
Makayla Mitchell, Creighton 33-2
Berkley Ziebart, Ethan-Parkston 33-1
Cora Jackson, Ponca 32-10
