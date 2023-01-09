Cougars Remain First In 'B' Girls
Buy Now

Viborg-Hurley's Estelle Lee, 11, shoots around the defense of Freeman's Kate MIller, 12, during their Cornbelt Conference girls' basketball game earlier this season. Viborg-Hurley drew 15 of 16 first place votes to remain in the top spot in this week's South Dakota Media Basketball Poll.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Dakota Valley boys and Viborg-Hurley girls each remained in the top spot of their respective classes as the South Dakota Media basketball poll was announced on Monday.

Dakota Valley (6-0) was a unanimous selection in Class A boys.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.