DES MOINES, Iowa—Senior Shaylee Gailus’ goal in the 86th minute was the difference as the South Dakota Coyotes took down the Drake Bulldogs 2-1 at Drake Stadium Wednesday.
Drake (4-2-2) had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped by South Dakota (3-2-3) with the late goal.
The Bulldogs had a quick offensive start against the Coyotes with the help of a penalty kick in just the ninth minute of the game. Senior forward Emma Nagel bounced the penalty kick off the goalpost and back to the net to put the Bulldogs up one early. It was Nagel’s fourth goal of the season.
Sophomore Mady Za tallied her first collegiate assists on Wednesday, contributing to not one, but both of the Coyotes’ goals.
Za played a ball into the box in the 58th minute that senior Ashby Johnston touched on to the back of the net, scoring her fifth goal of the season and tying the match.
Za wasn’t finished there. With less than five minutes to play, she cut the ball back from the goal line and sailed a cross over towards Gailus, who headed the ball in to seal the game. It marks her fourth goal of the season and first game-winner.
The Coyotes outshot the Bulldogs 10-7 with half of the shots attributed to Johnston and freshman Brooke Conway.
South Dakota scored twice on Drake freshman Addie Ford, the reigning MVC Goalkeeper of the Week, who had 11 saves in the Bulldogs’ 1-1 tie with St. Thomas. The Bulldogs were led in shots by Nagel with two.
The Bulldogs’ nonconference schedule included five of nine Summit League foes. South Dakota became just the second Summit team to defeat Drake this season. The Bulldogs begin Valley play Sunday versus UNI.
South Dakota returns home Saturday for the final nonconference matchup of the season and Senior Day versus Lindenwood at 6 p.m. Senior Day recognition begins at 5:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.