GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Wynot advanced to the Nebraska State Class D2 Volleyball Tournament with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 sweep of Wauneta-Palisade in the D2-5 District Final, Saturday at Grand Island Northwest High School.
“The team was pretty focused with their goals in mind,” said Wynot head coach Tammy Wieseler. “But we had a few breakdowns of communication, which forced us out of system the second set.”
Karley Heimes posted 16 kills, three blocks, five ace serves and 19 digs to power Wynot. Chloe Heimes finished with 16 assists. Kendra Pinkelman had five kills, two blocks, three ace serves and 13 digs. Lauren Haberman had 15 digs. Amy Tramp, Amber Lawson and Allison Wieseler each had two blocks in the victory.
Wynot, 21-9, will be the fifth seed in the Class D2 Tournament. The Blue Devils will face Stuart (26-5) in a rematch of the Sub-District D2-5 Championship, won by Wynot 3-1. That match will take place on the north court of Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday at 11 a.m.
The semifinals will be played the morning of Nov. 5 on the north court of PBA, with the championship set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 6 at the Devaney Center.
