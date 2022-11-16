Two of Yankton’s top girls’ track and field athletes will be trading their red-and-white for cross-town rival colors at the collegiate level.
Tierney Faulk and Sydnee Serck each held their “signing ceremony” on Wednesday, with Faulk headed to the University of Sioux Falls and Serck headed to Augustana University. Both are NCAA Division II members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Serck was a four-event placewinner for Yankton at the 2022 state meet. Individually she finished fifth in the 800 and sixth in the 400. She also helped the Gazelles to second in the 1600 relay and third in the 3200 relay.
Serck, who also competed in cross country at YHS, said that her competitive focus would be on track at Augustana.
“It will be very similar to what I do now,” she said. “Just the four and eight (400 and 800), and then indoors there’s a 600.”
For Serck, the Sioux Falls campus and the Vikings squad was a good fit.
“When I got there it felt right,” she said. “I really liked the coach.”
Faulk placed second in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the long jump at the 2022 state meet. She also qualified for state in the 100 hurdles and triple jump.
A number of factors played into the USF decision for Faulk.
“It was number one among the schools I visited,” she said. “It’s small. It’s in Sioux Falls, which is close to home but still far away. I spent time with my future teammates, and they made me feel like I could join them.”
Faulk will have a number of competitive options for the Cougars.
“I could do hurdles or jumps. I could also do multi-events, but they wouldn’t make me do that if I didn’t want to,” she said. “It’s what I want to do.”
Both Faulk and Serck plan to major in the sciences at their respective schools. Serck plans to major in biology, while Faulk will focus on either chemistry or biology.
For Serck, the strong science program at Augustana played a role in the decision.
“It definitely helped,” she said. “They just got a new science building, and they are well-known for their science programs.”
Serck and Faulk both called having the decision behind them “a weight off my shoulders.”
With the decision about their futures out of the way, the focus for their final seasons remains. The goal, of course, is to get better.
“Last year I had a lot of improvement as an athlete,” Faulk said. “I want to get up as high in the record book as I can … and maybe win a state title.”
