MENNO — Patience truly has been a virtue for the Crofton Bluejays.
Through all the start-of-the-season headaches due to the coronavirus pandemic and then a slow start out of the gate, they stayed the course, according to player/manager Ben Hegge.
“But we didn’t panic,” he said.
The result was a run to the district championship.
Hegge pitched into the seventh inning and the Bluejays took advatange of five Wynot errors to come away with a 6-2 victory in Sunday’s all-Nebraska finals of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Menno.
Crofton and Wynot both qualified for the South Dakota Class B State Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Mitchell.
Getting there, however, wasn’t easy for the Bluejays. They — like Wynot — couldn’t get on the field until June 1 because of the pandemic.
“We’ve got a good group,” Hegge said. “We’ve been through a lot together.
“We knew from the get-go that what really matters in our season is right now.”
Crofton, the No. 3 seed in the eight-team tournament, took the lead for good Sunday with a three-run bottom of the fourth inning.
Hegge then kept Wynot at bat and was relieved in the top of the seventh inning by James Kaiser, who finished the game to pick up the save.
Carter Roach doubled twice for Crofton, while Colton Schieffer and Tyler Zimmerman each singled twice. Nick Hegge and Austin Hegge both doubled, while Lathan Maibaum and Jared Wiebelhaus each singled.
In other words, everyone played a role for the Bluejays.
“With so many guys, it can be tough to get everyone in. And (Sunday) we had to play a different day, so we didn’t have everyone here.”
Wynot, on the other hand, scored its two runs on wild pitches. Scott Morrison and Devon Lammers both singled twice, while Dawson Sudbeck doubled and Jackson Sudbeck singled.
Dain Whitmire took the loss.
Dawson Sudbeck was named the tournament Most Valuable Player after going 7-for-13 in three games.
It was the Bluejays, though, who hoisted the championship plaque.
“It’s been a while since we won one of these, so it’s special to us,” Ben Hegge said.
“When we look back 10 years from now, winning districts isn’t what we’ll talk about; we’ll talk about all the runs we made at state. But this is still awesome.”
Crofton will open the state tournament next Saturday night against Salem at 7:30 p.m. at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Wynot will open the tournament against Elk Point next Sunday at 1 p.m.
Pickup Player Draft
Following Sunday’s championship game, each of the nine managers gathered for the annual pickup player draft.
Teams that qualify for the state tournament could add players from the three teams (Menno, Freeman, Scotland) that did not qualify.
Here is who the teams added for the state tournament:
Crofton: Nate Broehm (Freeman)
Wynot: Dylan Lehr (Menno), Cody Ulmer (Menno)
Tabor: Bailey Sage (Freeman)
Lesterville: Jake Weier (Freeman)
Irene: Macon Oplinger (Menno), Jackson Fiegen (Freeman)
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.