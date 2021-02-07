BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Carsen Arens and Jaxson Bernecker both scored 17 points as Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Norfolk Catholic 66-60 in Saturday’s third place game of the Mid-State Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Myles Thoene added 13 points and seven rebounds for Cedar Catholic, which made 10 more free throws than Norfolk Catholic.
In the loss for Norfolk Catholic, Christian Mickelson had 17 points, and Ben Hammond had 16 p oints and five rebounds.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC 17 10 14 19 — 60
CEDAR CATHOLIC 15 12 19 20 — 66
Lewis & Clark Conf. Tourn.
Seventh: Creighton 57, Bloomfield 52
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Creighton used a 22-9 edge in the fourth quarter to edge Bloomfield 57-52 in the seventh place in the upper division of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
No stats were reported for Creighton.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield with 19 points, while Gabe Lauck had 15 points and Cody Bruegman had 12 points.
BLOOMFIELD 18 8 17 9 — 52
CREIGHTON 10 12 13 22 — 57
Third: Ponca 53, Tri County Northeast 51
HOMER, Neb. — Bryar Bennett and Taylor Korth helped lead Ponca past Tri County Northeast 53-51 for third place in the lower division of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Saturday in Homer, Nebraska.
Bennett had 16 points and eight assists, and Korth posted 13 points and six rebounds. Zach Fernau scored nine points and Dalton Lamprecht added seven points.
TRI COUNTY NE 14 13 19 5 — 51
PONCA 17 21 11 4 — 53
Fifth: Randolph 50, Wausa 42
WAUSA, Neb. — The Randolph Cardinals captured fifth place in the lower division of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament with a 50-42 win Saturday over Wausa.
No stats were provided for Randolph.
For Wausa, Addison Smith scored 15 points, and Jaxon Claussen tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals. The Vikings committed 26 turnovers.
RANDOLPH 12 9 12 17 — 50
WAUSA 6 4 13 19 — 42
Other Games
Bon Homme 54, Freeman 52
TYNDALL — Landon Bares’ 23 points and eight rebounds helped Bon Homme hold off winless Freeman 54-52 in boys’ basketball action from Saturday in Tyndall.
Carter Uecker added 11 points and eight rebounds for Bon Homme (2-13), which led 30-18 at halftime. Trent Herrboldt chipped in with eight points, five rebounds and five assists, and Chapin Cooper added eight points and seven rebounds.
For Freeman (0-16), Collin Helma had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Blake Rummelhart had eight points and 10 rebounds.
FREEMAN (0-16) 8 10 15 19 — 52
BON HOMME (2-13) 13 17 9 15 — 54
Wagner 65, Avon 54
AVON — Three players reached double figures in points to help Wagner defeat Avon 65-54 in boys’ basketball action Saturday in Avon.
Dustin Honomichl led Wagner (8-5) with 16 points, while Nolan Carda had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Toby Zephier tallied 13 points and six rebounds.
For Avon (3-12), Eli Watchorn had 16 points and eight rebounds, Landon Thury and Ashton Frank both scored 13 points, and Riley Rucktaeschel had 11 rebounds and four assists.
Wagner will play Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday in Armour and Avon plays TDA on Friday in Armour.
WAGNER (8-5) 11 15 21 18 — 65
AVON (3-12) 12 13 16 13 — 54
Irene-Wakonda 61, Menno 47
MENNO — Conner Libby’s 17 points helped Irene-Wakonda get rolling early on the way to a 61-47 boys’ basketball victory over Menno on Saturday in Menno.
Dashel Spurrell added 13 points for the Eagles (4-11), who built a 36-21 halftime lead.
For Menno (4-11), Austin Pillsbury scored 11 points, Kadeyn Ulmer had seven points, five steals and three assists, and Treyton Sayler and Josh Heckenlaible both grabbed four rebounds.
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-11) 19 17 7 18 — 61
MENNO (4-11) 9 12 5 21 — 47
Platte-Geddes 63, Miller 33
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers moved to 12-3 on the season with a 63-33 thrashing of Miller on Saturday in Platte.
Kelby VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with 13 points to go along with six rebounds, while Caden Foxley had nine points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks. Will Miller added nine points and five assists, and Nate Whalen scored eight points.
For Miller, Spencer Fernholz had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Dylan Haas scored eight points.
MILLER 4 7 12 10 — 33
PLATTE-GEDDES (12-3) 24 15 10 14 — 63
Hanson 52, Parker 36
ALEXANDRIA — The Hanson Beavers defeated Parker 52-36 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday in Alexandria.
Noah Price led Hanson (12-4) with 18 points, while Ethan Cheeseman had 14 points, and Hayden Bahmuller recorded four points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
In the loss for Parker (10-5), Carter Robertson scored seven points, and Cole Jurgens added six points and eight rebounds.
On Tuesday, Hanson visits Freeman and Parker hosts Viborg-Hurley.
PARKER (10-5) 6 14 10 6 — 36
HANSON (12-4) 11 14 12 15 — 52
