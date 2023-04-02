DENVER, Colo. – South Dakota suffered a 7-0 setback to 46th-ranked Denver, the Summit League leaders, on Sunday morning at Denver Tennis Park.
The Coyotes No. 3 doubles duo of Bea Havlickova and Eesha Varma held a 4-3 lead when the match was halted because Denver had clinched the doubles point with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
Sydney Weinberg won nine games in her singles match at No. 6, falling 6-4, 7-5 while Selena Bird won eight games in her straight set loss of 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 singles.
“Good effort by the team today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “Bea and Eesha played a really good match and had a chance to win if we finish. We competed well in singles and had some chances to close out some games and sets and didn’t convert our chances.
“We know what we need to do and need a complete effort in both singles and doubles in our remaining matches. We have to want it on every court coming up.”
South Dakota (3-12, 1-3) will host St. Thomas on Friday.
