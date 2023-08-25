HURON — The Yankton Bucks finished sixth in the 13-team Huron Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Friday at Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron.
Watertown won the team title, shooting a 296 to edge O’Gorman by three strokes. Harrisburg (305) was third, followed by Pierre (306) and Brandon Valley (320).
Watertown’s Jake Olson shot a 5-under 67 to earn medalist honors, four strokes better than O’Gorman’s Taten Mauney. Watertown’s Kaden Rylance was third, shooting a 1-over 73.
Yankton finished at 325 on the day, led by Easton Vellek’s 79. Eli Larson finished at 80, Kai Cody shot 82 and Miles Krajewski shot 84 to round out the Bucks’ scoring. Also for Yankton, Parker Riley shot 86 and Ryker Larsen shot 89.
Yankton travels to Mitchell on Tuesday for the annual Marchand Cup event. Start time is 2 p.m. at Lake View Golf Course.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Watertown 296; 2, O'Gorman 299; 3, Harrisburg 305; 4, Pierre 306; 5, Brandon Valley 320; 6, Yankton 325; 7, Brookings 328; 8, RC Stevens 333; 9, Mitchell 335; 10, Aberdeen Central 337; 11, Chamberlain 348; 12, Aberdeen Roncalli 353; 13, Huron 434
TOP 15: 1, Jake Olson, Watertown 67; 2, Taten Mauney, O'Gorman 71; 3, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 73; T4, Sayer Sonneschein, Pierre 74; T4, Carter Peterson, Brandon Valley 74; T4, Jackson Swartz, RC Stevens 74; T7, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 75; T7, Nick Bothun, Pierre 75; T7, Luke Olson, Pierre 75; T7, Nolan Cinco, O'Gorman 75; T7, Will Parsons, Harrisburg 75; T12, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 76; T12, James Stewart, O'Gorman 76; T12, Jerome Zebroski, Watertown 76; T15, Mac Drake, O'Gorman 77; T15, Austin Clark, Brookings 77
YHS: T18, Easton Vellek 79; T23, Eli Larson 80; T31, Kai Cody 82; T38, Miles Krajewski 84; T43, Parker Riley 86; T54, Ryker Larsen 89
