BROOKINGS — It was quite the afternoon for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits women’s basketball team.
The Jacks made a program-record 17 3-pointers as they defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 118-59 at Frost Arena Saturday in Summit League action.
SDSU senior Paiton Burckhard led the Jackrabbits with 22 points, with fellow senior Myah Selland adding 19 and graduate Dru Gylten registering 12 points and six assists.
“There's a lot of talent on the floor,” Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston said. “That balance helps. Nobody feels like, ‘If I don't go and start well, it's going to hurt everybody.’ I do feel like our seniors have risen in their level of play here recently.
“Our first group, in the last several games, has played very well. They've defended well, rebounded, and they're making shots. That sets the tone and tempo for the rest of the team. That group came out and did a great job. Every time we had that group in there together, they were exceptional.”
The Coyotes jumped out to a 9-5 lead, but the Jackrabbits were not fazed. SDSU went on a 17-0 run to take a 22-9 lead and did not look back.
“We played with an aggressiveness,” Johnston said. “We executed our plan, and the score reflects that.
“Offensively and defensively, I was very pleased. I wasn’t thinking we were going to make that many shots, but we should be able to play with that kind of focus and effort.”
SDSU was able to create offense in many ways, as it forced 14 Coyote turnovers. At the end of the first half, Nelson scored a layup at the buzzer off a Macy Guebert turnover to give the Jackrabbits a 61-30 lead in a play that encapsulated the tone of the game Johnston alluded to.
Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius likened the result of the game to the stages of development the two programs are in currently.
“I can't say enough how different stages these two programs are in,” she said. “The experience and the veteran players that our opponents had today. With our youth and inexperienced, I liked the fact that so many kids on the team got to experience that (environment) for the first time.
“It's just such a tough environment to play in. We got down early and got rattled a little bit.”
Karius was proud of the way the team fought through Grace Larkins’ first half foul trouble. After picking up two fouls in the first quarter, Larkins played 41 seconds into the second quarter before getting called for her third and having to sit the rest of the first half. The Coyotes were already up against it, playing without senior Jeniah Ugofsky.
“We had a bit of foul trouble, but we were really working to control what we would control,” Guebert said. “We did a good job of staying together and getting together at those dead ball moments. I'm proud of us for sticking together.”
Even when the game was out of hand, Karius did not stop coaching her young team through certain situations, including when she called a timeout with 1:39 remaining in the game. Karius was encouraging her team to finish plays in the fourth quarter even when the game was out of hand, including a moment where she spent a minute talking with Nicole Avila-Ambrosi during the second half.
“It's important that we keep teaching,” Karius said. “I would hope that anybody who comes in and sees the game and people have been telling me this, (hopes) that we teach and coach the whole game through. It's important when a kid subs out of the game that they get some type of feedback, teaching and coaching from our coaches. We made it a point to do that because no matter what, you're always learning something.”
Carley Duffney led the Coyotes with 14 points in 31 minutes and has emerged as a go-to player inside for the Coyotes in Ugofsky’s absence.
SDSU improved to 14-5 (7-0 Summit) while USD fell to 8-10 (4-3 Summit).
USD plays at Denver Thursday while SDSU travels to play Omaha Thursday.
