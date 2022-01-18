IOWA CITY, Iowa—South Dakota third-year sophomore Brithton Senior and freshman Marleen Mülla have been named Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the period ended Jan. 16.
This marks the seventh career accolade for Senior and the second for Mülla.
Senior, hailing from Hanover, Jamaica, opened his indoor slate by clocking the 10th-fastest time in the NCAA this season. Senior notched a time of 7.81 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles on Saturday at the Hawkeye Invitational. He was the second collegian across the finish line and fifth overall. It marked his first race since March of 2021. He’s the only Summit League athlete to clock under eight seconds this season.
Mülla, hailing from Rakvere, Estonia, vaulted a personal best of 14-1 ¾ (4.31m) to win the pole vault at the Hawkeye Invitational. Mülla ranks seventh in the NCAA with the mark. It’s the fifth-best height by a Coyote in the women’s indoor pole vault. She leads the Summit League this season by more than eight inches.
The Coyotes are back in action Saturday at the Jim Emmerich Invitational in Brookings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.